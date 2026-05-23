Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 9th Annual Directed Energy Symposium
Directed Energy leaders to convene September 2-3, 2026, in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As the Department of War continues to prioritize next-generation warfighting capabilities to counter evolving threats across the multi-domain battlespace, directed energy technologies have emerged as a critical component of future defense operations. To this end, Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the upcoming Directed Energy Symposium, taking place September 2-3, 2026, in National Harbor, MD.
The Symposium will convene senior leaders and decision-makers from across the Department of War, military services, combatant commands, federal agencies, industry, and academia to discuss the latest advancements in directed energy systems and technologies supporting operational readiness and national defense objectives. Discussions will focus on scaling and operationalizing directed energy capabilities, advancing high-power microwave and laser weapon systems, accelerating testing and evaluation efforts, and integrating directed energy solutions across the Joint Force.
This year’s event arrives at a pivotal moment for the directed energy enterprise, as the Department of War has declared directed energy operationally mature and increasingly essential to achieving strategic overmatch. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of directed energy warfare, including the opportunities and challenges associated with deploying and sustaining these technologies in contested environments.
2026 Confirmed Speakers Include:
Col. Shannon Thompson, USA
Directed Energy, CPE Defense Fires, PAE Fires, U.S. Army
Capt. Joe Oravec, USN
Commanding Officer, NSWC Dahlgren Division
Bradley Horton
Director, US Army Threat Systems Management Office
Dr. Peter Morrison
Program Officer, Counter Directed Energy Weapons & HEL, ONR Code 353
Thomas Karr
Chief Scientist, Sensors and Directed Energy, MITRE
Dr. Mark Spencer
Former Acting Principal Director, Directed Energy, OUSW (R&E)
Dr. Alexia Gordon
Human Survivability Lead, USANCA
Joseph Dana Teague
Power, Thermal, and Energy Storage Lead, Air Force Research Laboratory
Event Moderator
Dr. James Trebes
Former Principal Director, Directed Energy, OURD R&E
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Symposium. To learn more, please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
Active-duty U.S. military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Directed Energy Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at Defense Strategies Institute Directed Energy Symposium.
Anyone interested in learning more or submitting questions, may contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org.
The Symposium will convene senior leaders and decision-makers from across the Department of War, military services, combatant commands, federal agencies, industry, and academia to discuss the latest advancements in directed energy systems and technologies supporting operational readiness and national defense objectives. Discussions will focus on scaling and operationalizing directed energy capabilities, advancing high-power microwave and laser weapon systems, accelerating testing and evaluation efforts, and integrating directed energy solutions across the Joint Force.
This year’s event arrives at a pivotal moment for the directed energy enterprise, as the Department of War has declared directed energy operationally mature and increasingly essential to achieving strategic overmatch. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the evolving landscape of directed energy warfare, including the opportunities and challenges associated with deploying and sustaining these technologies in contested environments.
2026 Confirmed Speakers Include:
Col. Shannon Thompson, USA
Directed Energy, CPE Defense Fires, PAE Fires, U.S. Army
Capt. Joe Oravec, USN
Commanding Officer, NSWC Dahlgren Division
Bradley Horton
Director, US Army Threat Systems Management Office
Dr. Peter Morrison
Program Officer, Counter Directed Energy Weapons & HEL, ONR Code 353
Thomas Karr
Chief Scientist, Sensors and Directed Energy, MITRE
Dr. Mark Spencer
Former Acting Principal Director, Directed Energy, OUSW (R&E)
Dr. Alexia Gordon
Human Survivability Lead, USANCA
Joseph Dana Teague
Power, Thermal, and Energy Storage Lead, Air Force Research Laboratory
Event Moderator
Dr. James Trebes
Former Principal Director, Directed Energy, OURD R&E
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the Symposium. To learn more, please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org.
Active-duty U.S. military and government personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Directed Energy Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at Defense Strategies Institute Directed Energy Symposium.
Anyone interested in learning more or submitting questions, may contact Nikole Barto at nbarto@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Nikole Barto
201 672 8745
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
Nikole Barto
201 672 8745
https://directedenergy.dsigroup.org/
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