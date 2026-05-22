Singer-Songwriter Jacquelyn Announces Much Anticipated New Album to Critcal Acclaim
"Gonna Take You Home Tonight" Available May 22, 2026. Singer-songwriter Jacquelyn delivers a deeply evocative and emotionally resonant body of work that traces the arc of a life fully felt moving through themes of love, longing, heartbreak, memory, and renewal, each song unfolds like a scene - intimate, vivid,and unafraid to linger in the moments most people try to escape.
Los Angeles, CA, May 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- PeakPRgroup is proud to announce the much anticipated release of singer-songwriter Jacquelyn’s new album, which will be streaming on all platforms May 22. A cinematic collection of love, loss, and the moments that change everything. With Gonna Take You Home Tonight, singer-songwriter Jacquelyn delivers a deeply evocative and emotionally resonant body of work that traces the arc of a life fully felt moving through themes of love, longing, heartbreak, memory, and renewal, each song unfolds like a scene—intimate, vivid,and unafraid to linger in the moments most people try to escape.Written over time, the album captures both the quiet and the chaos of connection—the pull toward someone you shouldn’t want, the echo of loss that never quite fades, the warmth of love, and the courage it takes to begin again.The essence of the album lies in its emotional duality— balancing heartbreak with resilience. The title track, “GonnaTake You Home Tonight,” captures an instant, magnetic connection charged with desire and edge, while songs like“Shine,” offer something quieter yet equally powerful—a luminous expression of unconditional love and a reminder that even in life’s most uncertain moments, something pure endures. From sensual late-night confessionals to soul-baring ballads, Gonna Take You Home Tonight moves seamlessly between vulnerability and strength. An immersive thread runs throughout, revealing layer upon layer of Jacquelyn’s storytelling. Her voice feels both deeply personal and expansively universal—as if she’s singing to one person… and to everyone at once.
“This album wasn’t written all at once,” Jacquelyn shares. “It revealed itself over time—through different chapters of my life.
At some point, I realized it wasn’t just a collection of songs… it was a story.” That story lives in contrast—of falling and rising, holding on and letting go, of love that stays… and love that teaches you how to leave.
The album features tracks including “Let’s Close Our Eyes,” “One More Time,” “Broken Glass,” and “Gonna Take You Home Tonight,” blending Country, Indie, and Pop influences with a refined, contemporary edge. The project also includes a deep house remix of “Let’s Close Our Eyes,” re-mixed by Mario Gil Works. The lead single, “Let’s Close Our Eyes,” released June 27, 2025, has already gained traction across Spotify playlist. YouTube, offering an early glimpse into the album’s emotional depth and sonic range. As Jacquelyn prepares to release this new body of work, she invites listeners into a glance across a crowded room, a memory you can’t quite shake, a love that changed you, and a light that finds a way to shine.
About the Album: Produced by multi–Grammy Award winner Marlow Rosado. Featuring multi-Grammy Award winning musician Richard Bravo on drums and percussion, alongside acclaimed musicians Ricardo Martinez and Alex Garcia. Recorded at Pink Chaos and After Hours Studios in Miami, Florida. Miami-based artist Jacquelyn continues to carve out her space in the Country-Pop landscape with a voice and perspective that feel both timeless and distinctly her own. Her previous collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Rudy Perez on “I’m Done,” from her album And So It Goes, further highlights her storytelling and crossover appeal.
About Jacquelyn
Born in Los Angeles and raised in Miami, Jacquelyn grew up immersed in South Florida’s multicultural pulse—a backdrop that shaped her melodic instinct and storytelling voice from a young age. Her music sits at the crossroads of soulful introspection and irresistible melody drawing inspiration from Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks, and contemporary artists like Adele, Sara Bareilles, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.
While developing her sound in Miami, Jacquelyn’s gift for crafting clever, catchy, and emotionally resonant songs caught the attention of Grammy and Billboard Award–winning songwriter and producer Rudy Perez, sparking a long-standing creative collaboration.
Most recently, she teamed with two-time Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Marlow Rosado to craft the album Gonna Take You Home Tonight, a collection of soulful songs that showcases refined craft, emotional honesty, and a sophisticated, jazz-tinged pop sensibility. This new chapter continues to emphasize Jacquelyn’s ability to blend timeless influence with modern clarity, delivering music that invites listeners into moments of vulnerability, strength, desire, and reflection.
As she forges ahead, Jacquelyn is collaborating with Grammy-winning producers Wayne and Brian Jobson and iconic studio and touring musician Paul Pesco, expanding her sonic palette and live performance impact. These partnerships promise a bold evolution of her sound, while staying true to her roots in intimate storytelling, precision vocal work, and heartfelt connection with audiences.
Rooted in enduring influences yet unmistakably contemporary, Jacquelyn’s artistry remains focused on music that is not only beautifully crafted but deeply human.
“This album wasn’t written all at once,” Jacquelyn shares. “It revealed itself over time—through different chapters of my life.
At some point, I realized it wasn’t just a collection of songs… it was a story.” That story lives in contrast—of falling and rising, holding on and letting go, of love that stays… and love that teaches you how to leave.
The album features tracks including “Let’s Close Our Eyes,” “One More Time,” “Broken Glass,” and “Gonna Take You Home Tonight,” blending Country, Indie, and Pop influences with a refined, contemporary edge. The project also includes a deep house remix of “Let’s Close Our Eyes,” re-mixed by Mario Gil Works. The lead single, “Let’s Close Our Eyes,” released June 27, 2025, has already gained traction across Spotify playlist. YouTube, offering an early glimpse into the album’s emotional depth and sonic range. As Jacquelyn prepares to release this new body of work, she invites listeners into a glance across a crowded room, a memory you can’t quite shake, a love that changed you, and a light that finds a way to shine.
About the Album: Produced by multi–Grammy Award winner Marlow Rosado. Featuring multi-Grammy Award winning musician Richard Bravo on drums and percussion, alongside acclaimed musicians Ricardo Martinez and Alex Garcia. Recorded at Pink Chaos and After Hours Studios in Miami, Florida. Miami-based artist Jacquelyn continues to carve out her space in the Country-Pop landscape with a voice and perspective that feel both timeless and distinctly her own. Her previous collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Rudy Perez on “I’m Done,” from her album And So It Goes, further highlights her storytelling and crossover appeal.
About Jacquelyn
Born in Los Angeles and raised in Miami, Jacquelyn grew up immersed in South Florida’s multicultural pulse—a backdrop that shaped her melodic instinct and storytelling voice from a young age. Her music sits at the crossroads of soulful introspection and irresistible melody drawing inspiration from Carole King, Joni Mitchell and Stevie Nicks, and contemporary artists like Adele, Sara Bareilles, Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton and Ed Sheeran.
While developing her sound in Miami, Jacquelyn’s gift for crafting clever, catchy, and emotionally resonant songs caught the attention of Grammy and Billboard Award–winning songwriter and producer Rudy Perez, sparking a long-standing creative collaboration.
Most recently, she teamed with two-time Grammy-winning producer and songwriter Marlow Rosado to craft the album Gonna Take You Home Tonight, a collection of soulful songs that showcases refined craft, emotional honesty, and a sophisticated, jazz-tinged pop sensibility. This new chapter continues to emphasize Jacquelyn’s ability to blend timeless influence with modern clarity, delivering music that invites listeners into moments of vulnerability, strength, desire, and reflection.
As she forges ahead, Jacquelyn is collaborating with Grammy-winning producers Wayne and Brian Jobson and iconic studio and touring musician Paul Pesco, expanding her sonic palette and live performance impact. These partnerships promise a bold evolution of her sound, while staying true to her roots in intimate storytelling, precision vocal work, and heartfelt connection with audiences.
Rooted in enduring influences yet unmistakably contemporary, Jacquelyn’s artistry remains focused on music that is not only beautifully crafted but deeply human.
Contact
peakPRgroupContact
Christine Peake
310-806-5621
www.peakprgroup.com
Christine Peake
310-806-5621
www.peakprgroup.com
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