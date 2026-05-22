Singer-Songwriter Jacquelyn Announces Much Anticipated New Album to Critcal Acclaim

"Gonna Take You Home Tonight" Available May 22, 2026. Singer-songwriter Jacquelyn delivers a deeply evocative and emotionally resonant body of work that traces the arc of a life fully felt moving through themes of love, longing, heartbreak, memory, and renewal, each song unfolds like a scene - intimate, vivid,and unafraid to linger in the moments most people try to escape.