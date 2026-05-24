Australian Cruise Group Launches Vivid Sydney 2026 Cruise Program for Visitors
Australian Cruise Group has launched its Vivid Sydney 2026 cruise program for visitors, offering a range of experiences from affordable spectator cruises to premium dinner cruises. Running from 22 May to 13 June, these cruises provide views of major Vivid Light installations and fireworks (on select nights), giving interstate and international travellers a unique way to experience Sydney’s iconic festival.
Sydney, Australia, May 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Australian Cruise Group has unveiled its Vivid Sydney 2026 cruise program, inviting interstate and international visitors to experience one of Australia's most anticipated annual festivals from the water. Running from 22 May to 13 June 2026, the program features a range of sightseeing and dining Vivid harbour cruises designed to offer front-row views of the city's illuminated icons.
As Sydney switches on its lights each evening from 6pm, the city landmarks transform into a canvas of large-scale projections, laser displays and interactive installations. From the Vivid Lights cruises, visitors can witness highlights including "Opera Mundi" projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails, the "Molecule of Light" laser installation, dynamic lighting sequences across the Harbour Bridge and other waterfront installations on the cruise route. Select departures will also coincide with scheduled fireworks evenings on 28 and 29 May, and 4, 5, 11 and 12 June.
The 2026 program caters to a broad range of visitors, from families and budget-conscious travellers to those looking for premium dining experiences. Australian Cruise Group's Magistic Vivid Sydney spectator cruises will offer both early and prime-time departures. The earlier cruise aligns with the festival's "Lights On" moment at 6pm, while the later departure allows guests to experience the city at its brightest. Spacious viewing decks provide uninterrupted harbour perspectives for visitors looking to take in the spectacle.
For travellers seeking a more immersive Vivid experience, premium dining options will also be available with the Showboat and Clearview Vivid dinner cruises. These experiences pair fine dining on the harbour with views of the light displays, and fireworks on select nights. The Showboat experience additionally features a cabaret performance, offering a different dimension to a Vivid evening, while Tall Ship cruises present a more adventurous way to take in the festival atmosphere.
Most cruises depart from King Street Wharf, Darling Harbour, a location close to city hotels and popular visitor hubs. Early booking is recommended as popular dates, especially fireworks evenings, sell out quickly.
As Sydney switches on its lights each evening from 6pm, the city landmarks transform into a canvas of large-scale projections, laser displays and interactive installations. From the Vivid Lights cruises, visitors can witness highlights including "Opera Mundi" projected onto the Sydney Opera House sails, the "Molecule of Light" laser installation, dynamic lighting sequences across the Harbour Bridge and other waterfront installations on the cruise route. Select departures will also coincide with scheduled fireworks evenings on 28 and 29 May, and 4, 5, 11 and 12 June.
The 2026 program caters to a broad range of visitors, from families and budget-conscious travellers to those looking for premium dining experiences. Australian Cruise Group's Magistic Vivid Sydney spectator cruises will offer both early and prime-time departures. The earlier cruise aligns with the festival's "Lights On" moment at 6pm, while the later departure allows guests to experience the city at its brightest. Spacious viewing decks provide uninterrupted harbour perspectives for visitors looking to take in the spectacle.
For travellers seeking a more immersive Vivid experience, premium dining options will also be available with the Showboat and Clearview Vivid dinner cruises. These experiences pair fine dining on the harbour with views of the light displays, and fireworks on select nights. The Showboat experience additionally features a cabaret performance, offering a different dimension to a Vivid evening, while Tall Ship cruises present a more adventurous way to take in the festival atmosphere.
Most cruises depart from King Street Wharf, Darling Harbour, a location close to city hotels and popular visitor hubs. Early booking is recommended as popular dates, especially fireworks evenings, sell out quickly.
Contact
Australian Cruise GroupContact
Charlotte Clark
(+612) 8296 7351
https://australiancruisegroup.com.au
Charlotte Clark
(+612) 8296 7351
https://australiancruisegroup.com.au
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