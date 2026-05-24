Australian Cruise Group Launches Vivid Sydney 2026 Cruise Program for Visitors

Australian Cruise Group has launched its Vivid Sydney 2026 cruise program for visitors, offering a range of experiences from affordable spectator cruises to premium dinner cruises. Running from 22 May to 13 June, these cruises provide views of major Vivid Light installations and fireworks (on select nights), giving interstate and international travellers a unique way to experience Sydney’s iconic festival.