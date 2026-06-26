TÜV Rheinland Ensures Safe Commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s New Terminal 3

TÜV Rheinland ensured the safe commissioning of Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3, inaugurated on April 22, 2026. TÜV Rheinland provided comprehensive building code inspections and safety assessments on critical systems including fire protection, emergency power, elevators, and water hygiene. Their multidisciplinary coordination enabled the complex project to open safely and on schedule.