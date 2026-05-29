Recent Release, "Graced Resilience," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Edward Heidt, Explores a Transformative Year Through Letters Home and Decades of Reflection
Las Cruces, NM, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Edward Heidt has completed a new book, "Graced Resilience"—a memoir that revisits 1965–1966 through correspondence written to his family, now examined with the wisdom of nearly six decades. The narrative unfolds across two temporal layers: the earnest young man articulating his experiences in real time, and the seasoned priest looking back across fifty years of religious vocation. This dual perspective creates a portrait of continuous spiritual evolution, where the passage of time itself becomes the canvas for understanding resilience.
Throughout his six decades as a member of the Basilian Fathers and five decades as an ordained priest, Edward Heidt built a distinguished career in education and the arts. He taught high school for ten years and university for twenty years before retiring in 2010, while also directing student theatrical productions and performing in Canadian Fringe festivals. His collaborative playwriting with friend John Cieslinski demonstrates a creative spirit that has animated his entire religious life. Born in Rochester, New York in 1946, Heidt has lived as a dual citizen of Canada and the United States, drawing enrichment from both cultures.
"Graced Resilience" invites readers to witness the sacred in ordinary moments and understand how faith sustains us through uncertainty. The book explores themes of vocational calling, artistic expression, teaching, and the redemptive power of looking back with compassionate eyes. Readers will discover how each step forward—taken with both conviction and vulnerability—contributes to a journey of authentic transformation. As Heidt examines his younger self against the backdrop of his mature priesthood, he reveals the surprising continuities and profound growth that define a life lived in service.
"Returning to that pivotal year allowed me to see God's grace woven throughout moments I once took for granted," said author Edward Heidt. "This reflection has become both a personal pilgrimage and, I hope, an invitation for others to recognize the sacred resilience in their own stories."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Edward Heidt's reflective work offers readers a contemplative meditation on faith, vocation, and the enduring grace that sustains us. This intimate account will resonate with anyone who has questioned their path, recommitted to their calling, or sought to understand how their past shapes their present.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Graced Resilience" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Throughout his six decades as a member of the Basilian Fathers and five decades as an ordained priest, Edward Heidt built a distinguished career in education and the arts. He taught high school for ten years and university for twenty years before retiring in 2010, while also directing student theatrical productions and performing in Canadian Fringe festivals. His collaborative playwriting with friend John Cieslinski demonstrates a creative spirit that has animated his entire religious life. Born in Rochester, New York in 1946, Heidt has lived as a dual citizen of Canada and the United States, drawing enrichment from both cultures.
"Graced Resilience" invites readers to witness the sacred in ordinary moments and understand how faith sustains us through uncertainty. The book explores themes of vocational calling, artistic expression, teaching, and the redemptive power of looking back with compassionate eyes. Readers will discover how each step forward—taken with both conviction and vulnerability—contributes to a journey of authentic transformation. As Heidt examines his younger self against the backdrop of his mature priesthood, he reveals the surprising continuities and profound growth that define a life lived in service.
"Returning to that pivotal year allowed me to see God's grace woven throughout moments I once took for granted," said author Edward Heidt. "This reflection has become both a personal pilgrimage and, I hope, an invitation for others to recognize the sacred resilience in their own stories."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Edward Heidt's reflective work offers readers a contemplative meditation on faith, vocation, and the enduring grace that sustains us. This intimate account will resonate with anyone who has questioned their path, recommitted to their calling, or sought to understand how their past shapes their present.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Graced Resilience" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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