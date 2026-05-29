Recent Release, "The Ranger of Begar," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Nolan Foltz, Weaves Ancient Magic, Political Intrigue, and Heroism Into Unforgettable Fantasy
Centennial, CO, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nolan Foltz has completed a new book, "The Ranger of Begar: Some Bridges Are Built of Stone Others of Destiny," a sweeping debut that plunges readers into the kingdom of Baonech, where Princess Aryssa becomes the target of a fanatical cult devoted to the long-dead demon god, Natalax. Her sole protector is Akazar, a solitary ranger whose extraordinary abilities defy explanation and may awaken similar powers within Aryssa herself. Together, they must cross hostile terrain in a desperate race to return her safely home before the cult can claim her, all while forces beyond their understanding begin to stir.
A lifelong fan of fantasy literature and a United States Navy veteran, Foltz draws on years of passion for the genre and a deep appreciation for adventure to craft this compelling narrative. Living in Colorado, where he explores the mountains through skiing, trail running, and hiking, he brings an authentic sense of landscape and perseverance to his storytelling. His love of imaginative worlds shines through every page, creating a tale that honors classic fantasy while breaking new ground.
In "The Ranger of Begar," readers will discover a richly layered world where philosophy mingles with terror and humor cuts through darkness. As Princess Aryssa's journey unfolds, her brother Malkor—a prince turned monk—abandons the inaction of his order to form a new brotherhood, venturing into enemy territory to uncover truths that could plunge Baonech into war. The stakes grow higher as ancient secrets surface and three lives become inextricably linked to the fate of an entire kingdom. Foltz masterfully blends classic adventure with unexpected depth, creating a novel that lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to create a story where the personal stakes of my characters were as significant as the fate of kingdoms they inhabit," said author Nolan Foltz. "Through Akazar, Aryssa, and Malkor, I explore what it means to find strength in unexpected places and how ordinary people can rise to extraordinary circumstances."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Nolan Foltz's enthralling work transports readers into a realm of danger, destiny, and discovery. This debut marks the arrival of a distinctive voice in fantasy fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Ranger of Begar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
A lifelong fan of fantasy literature and a United States Navy veteran, Foltz draws on years of passion for the genre and a deep appreciation for adventure to craft this compelling narrative. Living in Colorado, where he explores the mountains through skiing, trail running, and hiking, he brings an authentic sense of landscape and perseverance to his storytelling. His love of imaginative worlds shines through every page, creating a tale that honors classic fantasy while breaking new ground.
In "The Ranger of Begar," readers will discover a richly layered world where philosophy mingles with terror and humor cuts through darkness. As Princess Aryssa's journey unfolds, her brother Malkor—a prince turned monk—abandons the inaction of his order to form a new brotherhood, venturing into enemy territory to uncover truths that could plunge Baonech into war. The stakes grow higher as ancient secrets surface and three lives become inextricably linked to the fate of an entire kingdom. Foltz masterfully blends classic adventure with unexpected depth, creating a novel that lingers long after the final page.
"I wanted to create a story where the personal stakes of my characters were as significant as the fate of kingdoms they inhabit," said author Nolan Foltz. "Through Akazar, Aryssa, and Malkor, I explore what it means to find strength in unexpected places and how ordinary people can rise to extraordinary circumstances."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Nolan Foltz's enthralling work transports readers into a realm of danger, destiny, and discovery. This debut marks the arrival of a distinctive voice in fantasy fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Ranger of Begar" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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