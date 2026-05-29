Recent Release, "Breaking Free," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Dr. Charlotte M. Watson-Allen M.Ed., PsyD, Explores Generational Patterns Shaping Women's Lives
Kaufman, TX, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Charlotte M. Watson-Allen M.Ed., PsyD has completed a transformative new book, "Breaking Free: Living Beyond the Lies that Our Mothers Taught Us," which addresses the profound impact of maternal teachings on women's choices, relationships, and emotional well-being. The book recognizes that while mothers impart their wisdom with genuine care, many of these inherited lessons have inadvertently trapped women in unhealthy dynamics and perpetuated patterns of emotional suffering. Through candid exploration and practical guidance, Dr. Watson-Allen illuminates how women can unlearn limiting beliefs, reclaim their autonomy, and forge healthier paths forward.
As a seasoned educator, entrepreneur, author, and speaker, Dr. Charlotte M. Watson-Allen M.Ed., PsyD brings decades of professional experience to her work, blending expertise in personal development with an unwavering commitment to supporting women through their healing journeys. Her passion for growth is matched only by her determination to help women overcome deep-seated wounds and childhood hurts that have shaped their adult lives. Through her Sisterhood Sessions, she has already begun transforming lives across the globe, creating supportive communities where women can find encouragement and purpose.
"Breaking Free" delves into the generational chains that bind women to unhealthy relationships and self-limiting decisions, while empowering readers to heal, unlearn destructive patterns, and live authentically. Readers will discover transformative insights into how maternal conditioning influences their present circumstances, practical strategies for breaking free from emotional bondage, and a compassionate framework for choosing differently. The stakes are personal and profound—nothing less than reclaiming one's life, relationships, and sense of purpose.
"I wrote this book to help women recognize the invisible chains that bind them and to show them that freedom is possible," said the author. "Through unlearning, healing, and intentional choice, every woman has the power to live beyond the lies and step into her true potential."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Dr. Charlotte M. Watson-Allen M.Ed., PsyD's liberating work provides readers with the tools and permission they need to break free from generational trauma and design lives of purpose and fulfillment. Women everywhere are discovering that their stories don't have to repeat, and their futures are theirs to create.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase "Breaking Free" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
As a seasoned educator, entrepreneur, author, and speaker, Dr. Charlotte M. Watson-Allen M.Ed., PsyD brings decades of professional experience to her work, blending expertise in personal development with an unwavering commitment to supporting women through their healing journeys. Her passion for growth is matched only by her determination to help women overcome deep-seated wounds and childhood hurts that have shaped their adult lives. Through her Sisterhood Sessions, she has already begun transforming lives across the globe, creating supportive communities where women can find encouragement and purpose.
"Breaking Free" delves into the generational chains that bind women to unhealthy relationships and self-limiting decisions, while empowering readers to heal, unlearn destructive patterns, and live authentically. Readers will discover transformative insights into how maternal conditioning influences their present circumstances, practical strategies for breaking free from emotional bondage, and a compassionate framework for choosing differently. The stakes are personal and profound—nothing less than reclaiming one's life, relationships, and sense of purpose.
"I wrote this book to help women recognize the invisible chains that bind them and to show them that freedom is possible," said the author. "Through unlearning, healing, and intentional choice, every woman has the power to live beyond the lies and step into her true potential."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Dr. Charlotte M. Watson-Allen M.Ed., PsyD's liberating work provides readers with the tools and permission they need to break free from generational trauma and design lives of purpose and fulfillment. Women everywhere are discovering that their stories don't have to repeat, and their futures are theirs to create.
Readers who wish to experience this empowering work can purchase "Breaking Free" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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