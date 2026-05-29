Recent Release, "Same But Different," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Mike Lewandowski, Explores What Happens When an Ordinary Discovery Unearths Fifty Years of Darkness
Delanson, NY, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mike Lewandowski has completed a debut novel, titled, "Same But Different" that begins with a deceptively simple premise: a local man in Kutzburg, upstate New York, finds an injured dog near his home. What unfolds is far more sinister. As the protagonist and his family care for the animal, they stumble upon a secret buried for half a century—one that forces them to confront a malevolence that shatters their quiet existence and tests the very fabric of their community.
Drawing on his deep roots in upstate New York, Lewandowski brings an intimate knowledge of small-town life to his storytelling. He understands the way secrets fester in close-knit communities and how trauma reverberates through generations. His background informs every detail, creating an authentic setting where the stakes feel personal and the stakes feel real. Living with his family and their own dog, he has channeled both his observations and his imagination into a work that balances darkness with redemption.
"Same But Different" weaves together themes of resilience, unexpected heroism, and the capacity for healing even in the face of unspeakable horror. Lewandowski explores how ordinary people discover extraordinary courage when confronted with evil. The novel asks profound questions about good and evil, about who we are when the darkness comes, and how light can emerge from the deepest shadows. Readers will discover a narrative rich with tension and humanity, where hope persists alongside dread, and where survivors become something stronger than they were before.
"Writing this novel forced me to confront difficult truths about human nature and resilience," said author Mike Lewandowski. "I wanted to create a story where ordinary people face extraordinary darkness—not because they sought it, but because sometimes darkness finds us. And in that confrontation, they discover who they truly are."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mike Lewandowski's riveting work offers readers a haunting exploration of secrets, survival, and redemption. This gripping debut announces a significant new voice in contemporary fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Same But Different" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Drawing on his deep roots in upstate New York, Lewandowski brings an intimate knowledge of small-town life to his storytelling. He understands the way secrets fester in close-knit communities and how trauma reverberates through generations. His background informs every detail, creating an authentic setting where the stakes feel personal and the stakes feel real. Living with his family and their own dog, he has channeled both his observations and his imagination into a work that balances darkness with redemption.
"Same But Different" weaves together themes of resilience, unexpected heroism, and the capacity for healing even in the face of unspeakable horror. Lewandowski explores how ordinary people discover extraordinary courage when confronted with evil. The novel asks profound questions about good and evil, about who we are when the darkness comes, and how light can emerge from the deepest shadows. Readers will discover a narrative rich with tension and humanity, where hope persists alongside dread, and where survivors become something stronger than they were before.
"Writing this novel forced me to confront difficult truths about human nature and resilience," said author Mike Lewandowski. "I wanted to create a story where ordinary people face extraordinary darkness—not because they sought it, but because sometimes darkness finds us. And in that confrontation, they discover who they truly are."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Mike Lewandowski's riveting work offers readers a haunting exploration of secrets, survival, and redemption. This gripping debut announces a significant new voice in contemporary fiction.
Readers who wish to experience this suspenseful work can purchase "Same But Different" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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