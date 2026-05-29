Recent Release, "Under My Spell," from Hawes & Jenkins Author Fanity, Explores Deception and Desire in a Marriage Pushed to Its Breaking Point
Riverdale, GA, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fanity has completed a new book, "Under My Spell": Secrets Revealed, a gripping exploration of betrayal and retribution set against the backdrop of Georgia. The story follows Elizabeth, a woman who has endured turbulent years and believes she has finally found stability in marriage—only to discover that her husband's neglect awakens something far more sinister within her. As their relationship deteriorates, what began as a union of hope transforms into a psychological battleground where neither partner may emerge unscathed.
Drawing from her experiences balancing the demands of motherhood, education, and creative pursuits, Fanity brings authenticity and emotional depth to her narrative. Her passion for storytelling flourishes during stolen moments away from her responsibilities, channeling lived experience into fiction that resonates with raw honesty. This dedication to her craft shines through in the complexity she brings to her characters' inner worlds.
In "Under My Spell" by Fanity, readers will discover the consequences of taking someone for granted. The novel delves into themes of power, manipulation, and self-discovery as Lizzie transforms from a woman seeking love into someone who refuses to be underestimated. With stakes that escalate beyond conventional relationship drama, the narrative raises unsettling questions about who truly holds control when two formidable personalities collide, and whether Lizzie has unknowingly married her match in darkness.
"I wanted to craft a story that challenges readers to question assumptions about love and betrayal," said author Fanity. "My characters aren't simply victims or villains—they're complex individuals navigating desires and resentments that blur moral lines, and I hope readers will find themselves questioning who they root for as the story unfolds."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Fanity's riveting work invites readers into a world of psychological intrigue and emotional intensity. This novel promises to captivate those who appreciate fiction that refuses to settle for simple answers about human nature.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Under My Spell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Drawing from her experiences balancing the demands of motherhood, education, and creative pursuits, Fanity brings authenticity and emotional depth to her narrative. Her passion for storytelling flourishes during stolen moments away from her responsibilities, channeling lived experience into fiction that resonates with raw honesty. This dedication to her craft shines through in the complexity she brings to her characters' inner worlds.
In "Under My Spell" by Fanity, readers will discover the consequences of taking someone for granted. The novel delves into themes of power, manipulation, and self-discovery as Lizzie transforms from a woman seeking love into someone who refuses to be underestimated. With stakes that escalate beyond conventional relationship drama, the narrative raises unsettling questions about who truly holds control when two formidable personalities collide, and whether Lizzie has unknowingly married her match in darkness.
"I wanted to craft a story that challenges readers to question assumptions about love and betrayal," said author Fanity. "My characters aren't simply victims or villains—they're complex individuals navigating desires and resentments that blur moral lines, and I hope readers will find themselves questioning who they root for as the story unfolds."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Fanity's riveting work invites readers into a world of psychological intrigue and emotional intensity. This novel promises to captivate those who appreciate fiction that refuses to settle for simple answers about human nature.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Under My Spell" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories