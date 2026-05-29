Recent Release "The Story of Joan Martin" from Hawes & Jenkins Author Kenneth Hale, Charts a Determined Young Woman's Legal Career in San Francisco
Dewy, AZ, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth Hale has completed a new book, titled, "The Story of Joan Martin," a narrative following a spirited protagonist from her formative years on a cattle ranch in Springbrook, North Dakota, through her transformation into a professional. Born and raised amid the wide-open landscape of her family's ranch, Joan discovers her calling in the law while pursuing her education at the University of North Dakota. After earning her criminal law degree, she launches her career at the prestigious Bird, Bird, and Church law firm in San Francisco, where her ambitions take root in a bustling urban environment far removed from her rural origins.
Kenneth Hale brings authenticity to his storytelling, drawing from his own experiences navigating significant life transitions. A Northern California resident for many years, he developed an appreciation for the landscapes and communities that shaped his worldview. After retiring from his career as a certified picture framer and co-owner of a custom framing business and fine art gallery alongside his wife Mary, Hale turned his creative energies toward writing. Though his wife's passing marked a profound turning point, it ultimately inspired him to complete this debut novel, which he has since refined during his years in Prescott, Arizona.
"The Story of Joan Martin" explores themes of resilience, ambition, and self-discovery as its protagonist navigates the complexities of her chosen profession while honoring the foundation her upbringing provided. Readers will encounter a character whose journey from ranch life to legal practice reveals the courage required to forge one's own path, discover unexpected opportunities, and adapt to new circumstances. This inaugural work captures the essence of personal growth and the lasting influence of our origins on who we become.
"I wanted to tell a story that honors the strength of those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances," said author Kenneth Hale.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Kenneth Hale's engaging work offers readers an inspiring perspective on personal evolution. This book invites audiences to reflect on their own journeys and the transformative power of determination.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Story of Joan Martin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Kenneth Hale brings authenticity to his storytelling, drawing from his own experiences navigating significant life transitions. A Northern California resident for many years, he developed an appreciation for the landscapes and communities that shaped his worldview. After retiring from his career as a certified picture framer and co-owner of a custom framing business and fine art gallery alongside his wife Mary, Hale turned his creative energies toward writing. Though his wife's passing marked a profound turning point, it ultimately inspired him to complete this debut novel, which he has since refined during his years in Prescott, Arizona.
"The Story of Joan Martin" explores themes of resilience, ambition, and self-discovery as its protagonist navigates the complexities of her chosen profession while honoring the foundation her upbringing provided. Readers will encounter a character whose journey from ranch life to legal practice reveals the courage required to forge one's own path, discover unexpected opportunities, and adapt to new circumstances. This inaugural work captures the essence of personal growth and the lasting influence of our origins on who we become.
"I wanted to tell a story that honors the strength of those who dare to dream beyond their circumstances," said author Kenneth Hale.
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, Kenneth Hale's engaging work offers readers an inspiring perspective on personal evolution. This book invites audiences to reflect on their own journeys and the transformative power of determination.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "The Story of Joan Martin" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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