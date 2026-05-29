Recent Release, "The Names of God," from Hawes & Jenkins Author David Samuel, Offers a Transformative Exploration of Jesus Through Hebrew Perspective
Pittsburgh, PA, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Samuel has completed a new faith-filled work that bridges ancient Jewish understanding with contemporary Christian practice. "The Names of God" guides readers through the profound meanings embedded in the divine names revealed throughout Scripture, illuminating how these appellations unlock deeper comprehension of Jesus's identity and the nature of the Triune God himself.
Samuel brings exceptional spiritual authority to this project, having devoted nearly five decades to his personal walk with Christ. His theological foundation—earned through rigorous study at Full Gospel Bible Institute and complemented by academic degrees in computer science and business—provides both intellectual rigor and authentic conviction. His journey has taught him to navigate life's most turbulent seasons, wisdom that permeates every page.
In "The Names of God," Samuel invites readers into a reflective encounter with divinity that transforms how we understand our relationship with the Lord. The stakes are profound: recognizing who God truly is through His revealed names becomes the cornerstone for genuine devotion, authentic faith, and meaningful connection with the divine. Readers will discover how each name carries layers of meaning that speak directly to their deepest spiritual questions and longings.
"My prayer for this book," said author David Samuel, "is that every reader—whether they're seasoned believers or exploring faith for the first time—will encounter Jesus in new and stirring ways through understanding His names as revealed in Hebrew tradition."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, David Samuel's spiritually rich work provides transformative insight into divine identity and relational depth with God. Readers will emerge with renewed understanding of who Jesus is and how to relate authentically to the Triune God.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-nourishing work can purchase "The Names of God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
Samuel brings exceptional spiritual authority to this project, having devoted nearly five decades to his personal walk with Christ. His theological foundation—earned through rigorous study at Full Gospel Bible Institute and complemented by academic degrees in computer science and business—provides both intellectual rigor and authentic conviction. His journey has taught him to navigate life's most turbulent seasons, wisdom that permeates every page.
In "The Names of God," Samuel invites readers into a reflective encounter with divinity that transforms how we understand our relationship with the Lord. The stakes are profound: recognizing who God truly is through His revealed names becomes the cornerstone for genuine devotion, authentic faith, and meaningful connection with the divine. Readers will discover how each name carries layers of meaning that speak directly to their deepest spiritual questions and longings.
"My prayer for this book," said author David Samuel, "is that every reader—whether they're seasoned believers or exploring faith for the first time—will encounter Jesus in new and stirring ways through understanding His names as revealed in Hebrew tradition."
Published by Hawes & Jenkins, David Samuel's spiritually rich work provides transformative insight into divine identity and relational depth with God. Readers will emerge with renewed understanding of who Jesus is and how to relate authentically to the Triune God.
Readers who wish to experience this soul-nourishing work can purchase "The Names of God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
About Hawes & Jenkins:
Hawes & Jenkins is a full-service book publishing company. For more information, visit www.hawesandjenkins.com.
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Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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