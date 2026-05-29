Author Bobby Barnes’s New Book, "The Ranger and the Mad King of Cordona," Follows the Hero Arkan and His Rangers as They Embark on a Quest to Save Their World from Evil
Recent release “The Ranger and the Mad King of Cordona” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bobby Barnes is a gripping fantasy novel that centers around Arkan, who, along with his rangers and a wizard, sets out to stop the evil king and save the land of Cordona. Along the way, Arkan will acquire more allies but must face off against a terrible threat if they truly wish to stop evil for good.
Dayton, OH, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bobby Barnes, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, as well as a veteran and a retired nurse, has completed his new book, “The Ranger and the Mad King of Cordona”: a stirring tale that follows a group of heroes on their epic quest to free the world of Richken from the grip of evil.
“Arkan and his rangers are traveling to the land of Cordona, where Lady Jennifer and Prince Brutus were born,” writes Barnes. “There they will face the evil that is their fathers—King Archibald Millstone, Brutus’s father, and Duke Welhelm Landcaster, Lady Jennifer’s father. But the true evil force behind all the darkness that has spread over Cordona is the wizard Belton. Arkan, however, has his own wizard traveling with him—Jonathan, now a battle wizard. Along the way, he finds others with unique talents and the determination to defend against the evils of the world of Richken. But will it be enough?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bobby Barnes’s enthralling tale will transport readers across magical lands as they follow along on Arkan’s journey to bring about an end to King Archibald’s reign and save Cordona for good. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “The Ranger and the Mad King of Cordona” weaves a spellbinding page-turner that is a must-read for fans of the fantasy genre.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Ranger and the Mad King of Cordona" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“Arkan and his rangers are traveling to the land of Cordona, where Lady Jennifer and Prince Brutus were born,” writes Barnes. “There they will face the evil that is their fathers—King Archibald Millstone, Brutus’s father, and Duke Welhelm Landcaster, Lady Jennifer’s father. But the true evil force behind all the darkness that has spread over Cordona is the wizard Belton. Arkan, however, has his own wizard traveling with him—Jonathan, now a battle wizard. Along the way, he finds others with unique talents and the determination to defend against the evils of the world of Richken. But will it be enough?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Bobby Barnes’s enthralling tale will transport readers across magical lands as they follow along on Arkan’s journey to bring about an end to King Archibald’s reign and save Cordona for good. Expertly paced and full of imaginative world-building, “The Ranger and the Mad King of Cordona” weaves a spellbinding page-turner that is a must-read for fans of the fantasy genre.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "The Ranger and the Mad King of Cordona" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
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