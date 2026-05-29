Author Bobby Barnes’s New Book, "The Ranger and the Mad King of Cordona," Follows the Hero Arkan and His Rangers as They Embark on a Quest to Save Their World from Evil

Recent release “The Ranger and the Mad King of Cordona” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Bobby Barnes is a gripping fantasy novel that centers around Arkan, who, along with his rangers and a wizard, sets out to stop the evil king and save the land of Cordona. Along the way, Arkan will acquire more allies but must face off against a terrible threat if they truly wish to stop evil for good.