Mapa Health Announces 500+ Patients
Mapa Health, a medical tourism coordinator licensed by the Turkish Ministry of Health (License AK-0456), announces it has surpassed 500 coordinated All-on-Six dental implant cases since its founding in February 2020. The company also released a comprehensive 2026 comparison guide showing 70-75 percent cost savings versus European prices for international patients from Germany and the United Kingdom.
Istanbul, Turkey, May 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mapa Health, a medical tourism coordinator licensed by the Turkish Ministry of Health under License No: AK-0456, announces a significant operational milestone: the company has surpassed 500 coordinated All-on-Six dental implant cases at accredited Istanbul clinics since its founding in February 2020.
This milestone, achieved over a six-year operational period, positions Mapa Health among the most active international medical tourism coordinators specializing in full-arch dental restoration in the Istanbul region.
Patient Demographics
The majority of these coordinated cases (approximately 70 percent) involved patients from Germany, with the United Kingdom representing the second-largest market at 30 percent. The typical patient profile is between 55 and 70 years of age, seeking long-term structural support for full-arch dental restoration.
Accompanying Publication
To accompany this milestone, Mapa Health has published a comprehensive comparison guide titled "All-on-Six vs All-on-Four in Istanbul: Honest Cost and Outcome Comparison." The guide is available on the company website at mapahealth.com and through professional document platforms including Scribd.
Key Data Points from the Guide
- All-on-Six full package cost in Istanbul: 6,500 to 9,000 EUR (both arches)
- Comparable cost in Germany: 25,000 to 35,000 EUR (both arches)
- Typical savings: 70 to 75 percent
- Brand-name implants used: Straumann (Switzerland), Nobel Biocare (Sweden/USA)
- Full package includes: implant surgery, abutments, prosthesis, hotel accommodation, VIP transfers, all consultations
Founder Statement
"After coordinating 500+ All-on-Six cases, the most common patient mistake I observe is focusing only on price without researching the materials used and the surgeon qualifications," said Tayfun Com, founder of Mapa Health.
"Two clinics in Istanbul can both quote 6,500 EUR for All-on-Six, but the difference between them can be enormous. A 6,500 EUR All-on-Six with Straumann implants from an experienced surgeon is excellent value. The same price with generic implants from an inexperienced practitioner is poor value, even though the price looks identical."
Operational Approach
Mapa Health operates as a facilitator, not a clinic. The company provides free online consultations including X-ray review, honest recommendation between procedures, full cost breakdown, and clinic credential verification. Written warranty and complication policies are provided to patients before any booking commitment.
The company services patients from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Netherlands. Primary service areas include eye surgery (LASIK, Femto-LASIK, ReLEx SMILE, ICL), dental implants (All-on-Four, All-on-Six, Hollywood Smile), hair transplant, and aesthetic procedures.
About Mapa Health
Mapa Health is an international medical tourism coordinator authorized by the Turkish Ministry of Health under License No: AK-0456. Founded in February 2020, the company is based in Istanbul, Turkey. Mapa Health publishes patient guides on its website mapahealth.com and through professional content platforms.
Contact Information
Tayfun Com, Founder
Mapa Health
Phone: +90 543 676 62 72
Email: info@mapahealth.com
Website: mapahealth.com
Address: Avrupa Residence, Yamanevler, Dr. Fazil Kucuk Cd. A2 Blok, Kat:9, D:43, 34764 Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
This milestone, achieved over a six-year operational period, positions Mapa Health among the most active international medical tourism coordinators specializing in full-arch dental restoration in the Istanbul region.
Patient Demographics
The majority of these coordinated cases (approximately 70 percent) involved patients from Germany, with the United Kingdom representing the second-largest market at 30 percent. The typical patient profile is between 55 and 70 years of age, seeking long-term structural support for full-arch dental restoration.
Accompanying Publication
To accompany this milestone, Mapa Health has published a comprehensive comparison guide titled "All-on-Six vs All-on-Four in Istanbul: Honest Cost and Outcome Comparison." The guide is available on the company website at mapahealth.com and through professional document platforms including Scribd.
Key Data Points from the Guide
- All-on-Six full package cost in Istanbul: 6,500 to 9,000 EUR (both arches)
- Comparable cost in Germany: 25,000 to 35,000 EUR (both arches)
- Typical savings: 70 to 75 percent
- Brand-name implants used: Straumann (Switzerland), Nobel Biocare (Sweden/USA)
- Full package includes: implant surgery, abutments, prosthesis, hotel accommodation, VIP transfers, all consultations
Founder Statement
"After coordinating 500+ All-on-Six cases, the most common patient mistake I observe is focusing only on price without researching the materials used and the surgeon qualifications," said Tayfun Com, founder of Mapa Health.
"Two clinics in Istanbul can both quote 6,500 EUR for All-on-Six, but the difference between them can be enormous. A 6,500 EUR All-on-Six with Straumann implants from an experienced surgeon is excellent value. The same price with generic implants from an inexperienced practitioner is poor value, even though the price looks identical."
Operational Approach
Mapa Health operates as a facilitator, not a clinic. The company provides free online consultations including X-ray review, honest recommendation between procedures, full cost breakdown, and clinic credential verification. Written warranty and complication policies are provided to patients before any booking commitment.
The company services patients from Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and the Netherlands. Primary service areas include eye surgery (LASIK, Femto-LASIK, ReLEx SMILE, ICL), dental implants (All-on-Four, All-on-Six, Hollywood Smile), hair transplant, and aesthetic procedures.
About Mapa Health
Mapa Health is an international medical tourism coordinator authorized by the Turkish Ministry of Health under License No: AK-0456. Founded in February 2020, the company is based in Istanbul, Turkey. Mapa Health publishes patient guides on its website mapahealth.com and through professional content platforms.
Contact Information
Tayfun Com, Founder
Mapa Health
Phone: +90 543 676 62 72
Email: info@mapahealth.com
Website: mapahealth.com
Address: Avrupa Residence, Yamanevler, Dr. Fazil Kucuk Cd. A2 Blok, Kat:9, D:43, 34764 Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Contact
Mapa HealthContact
Tayfun Com
+90 543 676 62 72
mapahealth.com
Tayfun Com
+90 543 676 62 72
mapahealth.com
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