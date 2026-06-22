Google Play Books Lists Free "Easily Learn Bengali" AI-Narrated Audio Guide by AlwaysBeSmile
Independent creator AlwaysBeSmile launches a 19-minute audio version of his popular Bengali language eBook, utilizing Google's advanced AI narration technology to remove educational barriers for English speakers.
Fredericksburg, VA, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Independent multimedia creator MD Abdul Ahad Shanto, known globally by his creative moniker AlwaysBeSmile, has announced the expansion of his educational catalog with the launch of the "Easily Learn Bengali" audiobook. The title is now available as a free digital stream and download through Google Play Books. Spanning 19 minutes, the streamlined audio guide is tailored for English-speaking individuals seeking a fast, practical, and clear introduction to foundational Bengali vocabulary and accurate pronunciation.
The release marks a deliberate pivot into audio-first learning, adapting the content from the author's previously released eBook of the same name. To ensure optimal clarity and fluid articulation, AlwaysBeSmile leveraged Google Auto-Narrator AI technology. This implementation allows international listeners, travelers, and language enthusiasts to engage with the educational material hands-free, seamlessly fitting language acquisition into their daily commutes and routines.
By making the audiobook completely free of cost, AlwaysBeSmile aims to support open-access education and bridge cultural gaps. The project highlights the growing trend of independent authors using advanced artificial intelligence tools to scale their reach, translate written text into high-quality spoken media, and effectively connect with diverse global audiences.
Listeners can access the newly launched audio edition, explore the original text format, or connect with the creator's broader portfolio by searching for AlwaysBeSmile or the book title directly on Google Play Books and major official platforms.
About the Author:
Operating under the professional name AlwaysBeSmile, MD Abdul Ahad Shanto is an independent author, digital publisher, and musician based out of Tongi, Gazipur, Bangladesh. He focuses on creating highly accessible digital resources and cross-genre creative content designed to engage and educate a global audience across multiple digital formats.
The release marks a deliberate pivot into audio-first learning, adapting the content from the author's previously released eBook of the same name. To ensure optimal clarity and fluid articulation, AlwaysBeSmile leveraged Google Auto-Narrator AI technology. This implementation allows international listeners, travelers, and language enthusiasts to engage with the educational material hands-free, seamlessly fitting language acquisition into their daily commutes and routines.
By making the audiobook completely free of cost, AlwaysBeSmile aims to support open-access education and bridge cultural gaps. The project highlights the growing trend of independent authors using advanced artificial intelligence tools to scale their reach, translate written text into high-quality spoken media, and effectively connect with diverse global audiences.
Listeners can access the newly launched audio edition, explore the original text format, or connect with the creator's broader portfolio by searching for AlwaysBeSmile or the book title directly on Google Play Books and major official platforms.
About the Author:
Operating under the professional name AlwaysBeSmile, MD Abdul Ahad Shanto is an independent author, digital publisher, and musician based out of Tongi, Gazipur, Bangladesh. He focuses on creating highly accessible digital resources and cross-genre creative content designed to engage and educate a global audience across multiple digital formats.
Contact
AlwaysBeSmileContact
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
MD Abdul Ahad Shanto
+8801642335829
https://alwaysbesmile.free.nf
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