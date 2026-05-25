HGR Drug Rehabs San Diego California Announces Outpatient Alcohol Detox Center Accepting Most Insurances

HGR Drug Rehabs San Diego California located at 402 W Broadway Suite 400, San Diego, CA 92101 is offering outpatient drug and alcohol detox centers services. This program allows individuals to get a medically supervised outpatient detox from drugs or alcohol. They even accept most health insurances including Blue Cross, Aetna and Cigna to name a few.