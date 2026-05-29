FireBrand Media Opens New Farmers Branch Studio and Headquarters
Veteran-owned Dallas-Fort Worth video production company expands with a dedicated production space and a new permanent home in Farmers Branch.
Farmers Branch, TX, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- FireBrand Media LLC, a veteran-owned video production company serving the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, has officially opened its new studio and headquarters at 14540 East Beltwood Parkway, Suite 500 in Farmers Branch. Newly installed building signage now marks the location, and the company has received its certificate of occupancy, clearing the team to operate fully from the new space.
The studio gives FireBrand a controlled, in-house environment for video podcasts, executive interviews, branded content, and product features, complementing the company's field production work across corporate events, conferences, live streaming, and drone cinematography throughout North Texas.
"Opening our own studio in Farmers Branch is a real milestone for our team and our clients," said Jay Wardrup, founder and CEO of FireBrand Media. "It gives Dallas-Fort Worth businesses a professional, local space to tell their stories, and it reflects our commitment to growing right here in North Texas."
As a veteran-owned business, FireBrand brings a disciplined, mission-first approach to every production, from one-day shoots to multi-video series. The new Beltwood location positions the company to serve a growing roster of corporate, conference, and local business clients across the region.
About FireBrand Media LLC
FireBrand Media LLC is a veteran-owned video production company based in Farmers Branch, Texas, serving businesses throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Services include corporate video, event and conference coverage, live streaming, video podcasts, drone cinematography, photography, and branded content. Learn more at https://mydallasvideographer.com.
The studio gives FireBrand a controlled, in-house environment for video podcasts, executive interviews, branded content, and product features, complementing the company's field production work across corporate events, conferences, live streaming, and drone cinematography throughout North Texas.
"Opening our own studio in Farmers Branch is a real milestone for our team and our clients," said Jay Wardrup, founder and CEO of FireBrand Media. "It gives Dallas-Fort Worth businesses a professional, local space to tell their stories, and it reflects our commitment to growing right here in North Texas."
As a veteran-owned business, FireBrand brings a disciplined, mission-first approach to every production, from one-day shoots to multi-video series. The new Beltwood location positions the company to serve a growing roster of corporate, conference, and local business clients across the region.
About FireBrand Media LLC
FireBrand Media LLC is a veteran-owned video production company based in Farmers Branch, Texas, serving businesses throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Services include corporate video, event and conference coverage, live streaming, video podcasts, drone cinematography, photography, and branded content. Learn more at https://mydallasvideographer.com.
Contact
Firebrand MediaContact
Joseph Wardrup
(214) 494-0290
https://mydallasvideographer.com
Street Address
14540 East Beltwood Parkway, Suite 500
Joseph Wardrup
(214) 494-0290
https://mydallasvideographer.com
Street Address
14540 East Beltwood Parkway, Suite 500
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