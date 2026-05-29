Recent Release, "When God Has His Hand On You," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Melissa Nunn, is a Stirring Testament to Boundless Divine Grace
Albany, NY, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Melissa Nunn has completed a new book, "When God Has His Hand On You" — a powerful and uplifting memoir that shares her journey of redemption and transformation, guided by the unwavering presence of God. Through candid reflections on her past struggles and the mistakes she's made, Melissa reveals the profound impact of divine intervention in the face of adversity.
From moments of despair to triumphant victories, each chapter is a testament to the boundless grace and mercy of a loving Creator. With sincerity and humility, Melissa invites readers to witness the miraculous workings of faith as they navigate life's most challenging obstacles.
"When God Has His Hand on You" by Melissa Nunn is a stirring reminder that even in our darkest hours, God's love shines brightest, illuminating the path to healing and redemption. From addiction and loss to forgiveness and renewal, this book offers a beacon of hope for those seeking solace and redemption. Prepare to be inspired and uplifted as you embark on a journey of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of divine intervention.
"This book is a true reflection of my life's experiences, both the struggles and the triumphs," said author Melissa Nunn. "My hope is that readers will find solace, strength, and a renewed sense of faith in the unwavering presence of God, even in the face of life's greatest challenges."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Nunn's inspirational work offers a powerful testimony of God's transformative grace. This emotionally resonant book is a must-read for those seeking spiritual nourishment and a deeper connection with the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "When God Has His Hand On You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
From moments of despair to triumphant victories, each chapter is a testament to the boundless grace and mercy of a loving Creator. With sincerity and humility, Melissa invites readers to witness the miraculous workings of faith as they navigate life's most challenging obstacles.
"When God Has His Hand on You" by Melissa Nunn is a stirring reminder that even in our darkest hours, God's love shines brightest, illuminating the path to healing and redemption. From addiction and loss to forgiveness and renewal, this book offers a beacon of hope for those seeking solace and redemption. Prepare to be inspired and uplifted as you embark on a journey of faith, resilience, and the transformative power of divine intervention.
"This book is a true reflection of my life's experiences, both the struggles and the triumphs," said author Melissa Nunn. "My hope is that readers will find solace, strength, and a renewed sense of faith in the unwavering presence of God, even in the face of life's greatest challenges."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Nunn's inspirational work offers a powerful testimony of God's transformative grace. This emotionally resonant book is a must-read for those seeking spiritual nourishment and a deeper connection with the divine.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "When God Has His Hand On You" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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