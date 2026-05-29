Linda Lea’s Newly Released "You’ve Been Walking with Me: All This Time" is a Powerful Testimony of Faith, Healing, and God’s Presence Through Life’s Trials
“You’ve Been Walking with Me: All This Time” from Christian Faith Publishing author Linda Lea is an inspiring spiritual memoir that shares a journey of overcoming adversity through unwavering faith and God’s guidance.
Phoenix, AZ, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “You’ve Been Walking with Me: All This Time”: a deeply moving account of resilience, redemption, and the enduring presence of God in every season of life. “You’ve Been Walking with Me: All This Time” is the creation of published author, Linda Lea, a proud mother of two and grandmother of six known for her integrity, compassion, and servant’s heart.
Linda Lea shares, “You’ve Been Walking with Me All This Time is a deeply moving spiritual guide that interweaves personal testimony with biblical wisdom to show readers that God’s plan continues to unfold even in life’s darkest moments. As a domestic violence survivor, the author shares her profound journey of faith, healing, and transformation, demonstrating how God’s unwavering love can lift us from our deepest valleys to new heights of purpose and peace.
Drawing from powerful scripture and personal experience, this book serves as a beacon of hope for anyone facing seemingly insurmountable challenges. The author skillfully weaves biblical principles with practical guidance, showing readers how to keep their faith strong while navigating difficult seasons. Through compelling testimonies and spiritual insights, the book reminds us that our setbacks are merely setups for God’s greatest comebacks and that releasing the pen to the Divine Author allows our story to unfold in ways more beautiful than we could imagine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Lea’s new book is a heartfelt and inspiring work that speaks to those seeking hope, restoration, and a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “You’ve Been Walking with Me: All This Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You’ve Been Walking with Me: All This Time”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Linda Lea shares, “You’ve Been Walking with Me All This Time is a deeply moving spiritual guide that interweaves personal testimony with biblical wisdom to show readers that God’s plan continues to unfold even in life’s darkest moments. As a domestic violence survivor, the author shares her profound journey of faith, healing, and transformation, demonstrating how God’s unwavering love can lift us from our deepest valleys to new heights of purpose and peace.
Drawing from powerful scripture and personal experience, this book serves as a beacon of hope for anyone facing seemingly insurmountable challenges. The author skillfully weaves biblical principles with practical guidance, showing readers how to keep their faith strong while navigating difficult seasons. Through compelling testimonies and spiritual insights, the book reminds us that our setbacks are merely setups for God’s greatest comebacks and that releasing the pen to the Divine Author allows our story to unfold in ways more beautiful than we could imagine.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Linda Lea’s new book is a heartfelt and inspiring work that speaks to those seeking hope, restoration, and a deeper connection with God.
Consumers can purchase “You’ve Been Walking with Me: All This Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “You’ve Been Walking with Me: All This Time”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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