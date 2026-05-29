Recent Release, "Dreams with a MORAL," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Keisha Greenidge, Presents a Transformative Collection Instilling Ethical Principles
New York City, NY, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keisha Greenidge has completed a new book, "Dreams with a MORAL": Gentle Lessons for Little Minds, a thoughtfully crafted collection of stories that emphasizes building a robust foundation of moral values during childhood. Each tale addresses contemporary challenges that children encounter in their homes, schools, and communities, making the lessons immediately relevant and relatable. Through engaging tales centered on integrity, kindness, empathy, sympathy, responsibility, teamwork, and dedication, young readers discover how character shapes their interactions with peers and the world around them.
As a devoted wife and mother of three children with a background in Human Resources Management, Greenidge brings both personal experience and professional insight to her work. Her journey as an author began when her daughter Azariah's insatiable curiosity and fearless imagination sparked a desire to create something meaningful—a different bedtime story each night that would resonate with children seeking moral direction. This intimate inspiration transformed into a comprehensive resource for parents and educators seeking to nurture ethical development in their children.
"Dreams with a MORAL" explores how moral foundations guide children toward becoming thoughtful global citizens. Throughout these pages, readers will discover practical wisdom woven into captivating stories that encourage honest judgment, foster self-awareness, and cultivate the virtues necessary for children to become their best selves. The book serves as both an educational tool and a cherished companion for bedtime rituals and classroom discussions alike.
"I wrote these stories because I believe that moral values are the foundation that shapes our children's lives," said author Keisha Greenidge. "Through storytelling, we can help them navigate life's complexities with integrity and compassion, setting them on a path toward becoming the remarkable individuals they're meant to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keisha Greenidge's enriching work equips parents and educators with storytelling tools that reinforce virtuous living. This collection transforms ordinary bedtime routines into opportunities for profound character development.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Dreams with a MORAL" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted wife and mother of three children with a background in Human Resources Management, Greenidge brings both personal experience and professional insight to her work. Her journey as an author began when her daughter Azariah's insatiable curiosity and fearless imagination sparked a desire to create something meaningful—a different bedtime story each night that would resonate with children seeking moral direction. This intimate inspiration transformed into a comprehensive resource for parents and educators seeking to nurture ethical development in their children.
"Dreams with a MORAL" explores how moral foundations guide children toward becoming thoughtful global citizens. Throughout these pages, readers will discover practical wisdom woven into captivating stories that encourage honest judgment, foster self-awareness, and cultivate the virtues necessary for children to become their best selves. The book serves as both an educational tool and a cherished companion for bedtime rituals and classroom discussions alike.
"I wrote these stories because I believe that moral values are the foundation that shapes our children's lives," said author Keisha Greenidge. "Through storytelling, we can help them navigate life's complexities with integrity and compassion, setting them on a path toward becoming the remarkable individuals they're meant to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keisha Greenidge's enriching work equips parents and educators with storytelling tools that reinforce virtuous living. This collection transforms ordinary bedtime routines into opportunities for profound character development.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Dreams with a MORAL" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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