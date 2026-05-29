Recent Release, "What I Believe," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Keith Stelzer Explores the Foundational Truths That Define a Mature Christian's Spiritual Journey
Kapolei, HI, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Keith Stelzer has completed a new book, "What I Believe," born from a deliberate spiritual quest to draw nearer to God through the guidance of the Holy Spirit and the authoritative foundation of Scripture. This enlightening work represents the culmination of deep reflection and biblical study, designed to equip believers with clarity about their core convictions in Christ. By examining more than 350 scriptural references, Stelzer constructs a thoughtful exploration of doctrinal truths that strengthen and anchor the Christian faith.
The author brings to this project a distinctive perspective shaped by decades of service and life experience. A retired career soldier with forty-six years devoted to the Department of Defense and a veteran of multiple conflicts, Keith Stelzer combines intellectual rigor with pastoral concern for fellow believers. His background as a baby-boomer raised in Ohio, surrounded by family and shaped by loving relationships, informs his compassionate approach to discussing matters of eternal significance. These experiences have cultivated in him a genuine desire to help others articulate and defend their hope in Jesus Christ.
"What I Believe" addresses essential topics relevant to those pursuing spiritual maturity, affirming the doctrine of the triune God, the sufficiency of God's Word, and the reality of His boundless grace in daily Christian living. Readers will discover a systematic yet accessible examination of biblical foundations, designed to clarify personal conviction and strengthen readiness to share one's faith. This resourceful guide serves as both personal affirmation and practical aid for explaining the confidence believers possess in Christ's redemptive work.
"My prayer is that readers will not merely understand these truths intellectually, but will experience their transformative power in their own walks with God," said author Keith Stelzer.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith Stelzer's faith-filled work provides readers with biblical grounding for their most essential convictions. This volume equips believers to embrace and articulate the hope that defines their Christian testimony.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "What I Believe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings to this project a distinctive perspective shaped by decades of service and life experience. A retired career soldier with forty-six years devoted to the Department of Defense and a veteran of multiple conflicts, Keith Stelzer combines intellectual rigor with pastoral concern for fellow believers. His background as a baby-boomer raised in Ohio, surrounded by family and shaped by loving relationships, informs his compassionate approach to discussing matters of eternal significance. These experiences have cultivated in him a genuine desire to help others articulate and defend their hope in Jesus Christ.
"What I Believe" addresses essential topics relevant to those pursuing spiritual maturity, affirming the doctrine of the triune God, the sufficiency of God's Word, and the reality of His boundless grace in daily Christian living. Readers will discover a systematic yet accessible examination of biblical foundations, designed to clarify personal conviction and strengthen readiness to share one's faith. This resourceful guide serves as both personal affirmation and practical aid for explaining the confidence believers possess in Christ's redemptive work.
"My prayer is that readers will not merely understand these truths intellectually, but will experience their transformative power in their own walks with God," said author Keith Stelzer.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Keith Stelzer's faith-filled work provides readers with biblical grounding for their most essential convictions. This volume equips believers to embrace and articulate the hope that defines their Christian testimony.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "What I Believe" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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