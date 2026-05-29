Recent release "Katie Loves Horses" from Christian Faith Publishing author Katherine Mary Elam shares a young girl's heartwarming passion for magnificent animals.
Santa Maria, CA, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Katherine Mary Elam has completed a new book, "Katie Loves Horses" that follows the inspiring journey of a vibrant young girl named Katie who discovers her deep love for horses. With a gentle, uplifting tone, this is an endearing and loving exploration into the world of horses and horse-riding as an activity.
This is actually the publication of a story written when the author was 10-years-old. Unfortunately having passed away, her mother Sharon decided to release this to honor her memory. As a riding teacher (and Katherine’s first), this story has a deep and personal connection to the family, one they wish to share with the world.
"Katie Loves Horses" by Katherine Mary Elam is a spiritually rich and delightful tale that reminds readers of all ages about the transformative impact of pursuing our heartfelt passions. Packed with tenderhearted moments and valuable insights, this book invites children to embrace their own natural curiosities and find wonder in the world around them.
"As a teacher, I've been blessed to witness the remarkable ways children see and experience life. My hope is that 'Katie Loves Horses' will inspire young readers to cherish their dreams, empathize with others, and find joy in the simple pleasures of everyday life," said Sharon.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katherine Mary Elam's captivating work offers heartwarming lessons that will resonate with young readers and their families. This uplifting story encourages children to explore their passions, cultivate compassion, and discover the profound fulfillment that comes from living authentically.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Katie Loves Horses" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
This is actually the publication of a story written when the author was 10-years-old. Unfortunately having passed away, her mother Sharon decided to release this to honor her memory. As a riding teacher (and Katherine’s first), this story has a deep and personal connection to the family, one they wish to share with the world.
"Katie Loves Horses" by Katherine Mary Elam is a spiritually rich and delightful tale that reminds readers of all ages about the transformative impact of pursuing our heartfelt passions. Packed with tenderhearted moments and valuable insights, this book invites children to embrace their own natural curiosities and find wonder in the world around them.
"As a teacher, I've been blessed to witness the remarkable ways children see and experience life. My hope is that 'Katie Loves Horses' will inspire young readers to cherish their dreams, empathize with others, and find joy in the simple pleasures of everyday life," said Sharon.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Katherine Mary Elam's captivating work offers heartwarming lessons that will resonate with young readers and their families. This uplifting story encourages children to explore their passions, cultivate compassion, and discover the profound fulfillment that comes from living authentically.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Katie Loves Horses" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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