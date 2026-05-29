Jonathan Kirk’s Newly Released "Benjamin’s Journey" is a Heartfelt Children’s Story That Brings the Nativity to Life Through Faith and Wonder
“Benjamin’s Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jonathan Kirk is an engaging children’s book that retells the story of Christ’s birth through the eyes of a humble donkey, inspiring faith, hope, and a deeper understanding of the true meaning of Christmas.
Blaine, MN, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Benjamin’s Journey”: a touching and imaginative retelling of the Nativity that invites young readers to experience the birth of Jesus Christ from a unique and meaningful perspective. “Benjamin’s Journey” is the creation of published author, Jonathan Kirk.
Kirk shares, “Christmas is more than a season of giving; it’s the story of God’s greatest gift to humanity. In this book, I explore the biblical account of Christ’s birth not as a distant tradition, but as a living call to faith, hope, and transformation.
As a Santa deeply committed to honoring the true meaning behind the merriment, I wrote this book for children and families who long to feel the wonder of the Nativity in their hearts. Through storytelling, reflection, and gentle guidance, I hope to lead young readers not just to admire the manger—but to approach it with conviction.
It’s my prayer that this journey awakens a desire in children to commit their lives to Jesus Christ, not out of duty, but from awe. This is a celebration of grace, a spark for personal faith, and a reminder that beneath the jingle bells lies a silent night that changed the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Kirk’s new book offers families a meaningful way to reflect on the true message of Christmas while encouraging children to grow in faith, gratitude, and understanding of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “Benjamin’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Benjamin’s Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kirk shares, “Christmas is more than a season of giving; it’s the story of God’s greatest gift to humanity. In this book, I explore the biblical account of Christ’s birth not as a distant tradition, but as a living call to faith, hope, and transformation.
As a Santa deeply committed to honoring the true meaning behind the merriment, I wrote this book for children and families who long to feel the wonder of the Nativity in their hearts. Through storytelling, reflection, and gentle guidance, I hope to lead young readers not just to admire the manger—but to approach it with conviction.
It’s my prayer that this journey awakens a desire in children to commit their lives to Jesus Christ, not out of duty, but from awe. This is a celebration of grace, a spark for personal faith, and a reminder that beneath the jingle bells lies a silent night that changed the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jonathan Kirk’s new book offers families a meaningful way to reflect on the true message of Christmas while encouraging children to grow in faith, gratitude, and understanding of God’s love.
Consumers can purchase “Benjamin’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Benjamin’s Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories