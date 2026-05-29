Recent Release, "A Brooklyn's Diva's Journey to Faith Over Fear," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Paulet Moore, Chronicles a Family's Battle Against Stage 4 Cancer
Bronx, NY, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paulet Moore has completed a new book, "A Brooklyn's Diva's Journey to Faith over Fear," offering an unflinching portrait of her daughter's courageous confrontation with a devastating diagnosis. Through intimate storytelling, Moore documents the physical, emotional, and spiritual dimensions of this harrowing experience, while centering her daughter's remarkable resilience and unwavering conviction that faith must triumph over fear.
As a devoted mother whose life was fundamentally altered by her daughter's illness, Moore brings hard-earned wisdom to these pages. She speaks candidly about the isolation of parental caregiving, the anguish of sleepless nights in hospital corridors, and the relentless uncertainty that accompanies life-threatening disease. Her perspective illuminates the experiences of countless parents who suffer silently, maintaining composure while their hearts break, navigating impossible medical decisions with limited information and boundless love.
In "A Brooklyn's Diva's Journey to Faith over Fear," readers will encounter themes of perseverance, spiritual fortitude, and the transformative power of familial devotion. Moore's narrative addresses the silent struggles of caregivers, amplifying voices that society often overlooks while chronicling moments of grace amid heartbreak. This testament reveals how faith becomes not merely a religious concept but a vital survival mechanism, and how love compels parents to advocate fiercely for their children even when circumstances feel utterly beyond their control.
"I wrote this journey to give voice to parents who cannot speak, who remain trapped under pressure because we cannot break," said author Paulet Moore. "My prayer is that readers find encouragement in our story and discover their own strength to keep faith over fear, regardless of what they face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paulet Moore's candid work offers solace to families navigating medical crises and validates the profound sacrifice of devoted caregivers. Her story provides hope to those who feel alone in their darkest moments.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "A Brooklyn's Diva's Journey to Faith over Fear" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a devoted mother whose life was fundamentally altered by her daughter's illness, Moore brings hard-earned wisdom to these pages. She speaks candidly about the isolation of parental caregiving, the anguish of sleepless nights in hospital corridors, and the relentless uncertainty that accompanies life-threatening disease. Her perspective illuminates the experiences of countless parents who suffer silently, maintaining composure while their hearts break, navigating impossible medical decisions with limited information and boundless love.
In "A Brooklyn's Diva's Journey to Faith over Fear," readers will encounter themes of perseverance, spiritual fortitude, and the transformative power of familial devotion. Moore's narrative addresses the silent struggles of caregivers, amplifying voices that society often overlooks while chronicling moments of grace amid heartbreak. This testament reveals how faith becomes not merely a religious concept but a vital survival mechanism, and how love compels parents to advocate fiercely for their children even when circumstances feel utterly beyond their control.
"I wrote this journey to give voice to parents who cannot speak, who remain trapped under pressure because we cannot break," said author Paulet Moore. "My prayer is that readers find encouragement in our story and discover their own strength to keep faith over fear, regardless of what they face."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paulet Moore's candid work offers solace to families navigating medical crises and validates the profound sacrifice of devoted caregivers. Her story provides hope to those who feel alone in their darkest moments.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase "A Brooklyn's Diva's Journey to Faith over Fear" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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