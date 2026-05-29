Joseph Morgan’s Newly Released "The Rapture and Return Study Guide" is a Thought-Provoking and Scripture-Centered Resource for Believers
“The Rapture and Return Study Guide” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joseph Morgan is a comprehensive companion designed to guide readers through an in-depth, personal study of eschatology grounded firmly in Scripture.
Tucson, AZ, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Rapture and Return Study Guide”: a carefully structured and engaging resource that is to be used as a study guide for the author’s first book, “The Rapture and Return of The Lord Jesus Christ: Biblical Timeline Revealed”.
“The Rapture and Return Study Guide” is the creation of published author, Joseph Morgan, who was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona. He has a master of arts degree in US history from the University of Arizona. History, politics, and eschatology are three things that he has always been passionate about. He gave his life to Christ at the age of seventeen, and when he is not reading and studying or engaging in political activities, he participates in ministry outreach through his local church, along with serving as their chief groundskeeper. Serving as a lay minister with his church, Joseph has spent countless hours reading and studying the Bible. During his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2010 to 2011, he began an in-depth exploration of eschatology. He enjoys reading and watching differing Christian positions from across the eschatological spectrum. His desire is that fellow believers would truly study God’s word for themselves, regarding these issues, and this guide was written to equip them to that end.
Morgan shares, “Jesus Christ will return to rule this earth. This belief is a cornerstone of Christian faith, yet many believers do not consider it a topic worthy of study. I believe this is a mistake. Christ’s rule and reign over the earth is one of the most prophesied topics in all of Scripture, and Jesus Himself told us there would be signs as to when this was soon to occur. This study guide is not merely a companion to The Rapture and Return of the Lord Jesus Christ: Biblical Timeline Revealed; it is designed to engage the reader in their own in-depth study of Scripture on the topic of eschatology. When will Christ return? Can we recognize the signs of His coming? The answers to these questions, and more, can be found in Scripture. This Guide is an attempt to provoke the serious believer to be prepared for the Lord’s coming.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Morgan’s new study guide offers a challenging and faith-building tool for readers seeking clarity, preparedness, and a deeper biblical understanding of Christ’s return.
Consumers can purchase “The Rapture and Return Study Guide” as well as Morgan’s first book, “The Rapture and Return of The Lord Jesus Christ: Biblical Timeline Revealed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rapture and Return Study Guide”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
“The Rapture and Return Study Guide” is the creation of published author, Joseph Morgan, who was born and raised in Tucson, Arizona. He has a master of arts degree in US history from the University of Arizona. History, politics, and eschatology are three things that he has always been passionate about. He gave his life to Christ at the age of seventeen, and when he is not reading and studying or engaging in political activities, he participates in ministry outreach through his local church, along with serving as their chief groundskeeper. Serving as a lay minister with his church, Joseph has spent countless hours reading and studying the Bible. During his battle with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2010 to 2011, he began an in-depth exploration of eschatology. He enjoys reading and watching differing Christian positions from across the eschatological spectrum. His desire is that fellow believers would truly study God’s word for themselves, regarding these issues, and this guide was written to equip them to that end.
Morgan shares, “Jesus Christ will return to rule this earth. This belief is a cornerstone of Christian faith, yet many believers do not consider it a topic worthy of study. I believe this is a mistake. Christ’s rule and reign over the earth is one of the most prophesied topics in all of Scripture, and Jesus Himself told us there would be signs as to when this was soon to occur. This study guide is not merely a companion to The Rapture and Return of the Lord Jesus Christ: Biblical Timeline Revealed; it is designed to engage the reader in their own in-depth study of Scripture on the topic of eschatology. When will Christ return? Can we recognize the signs of His coming? The answers to these questions, and more, can be found in Scripture. This Guide is an attempt to provoke the serious believer to be prepared for the Lord’s coming.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Morgan’s new study guide offers a challenging and faith-building tool for readers seeking clarity, preparedness, and a deeper biblical understanding of Christ’s return.
Consumers can purchase “The Rapture and Return Study Guide” as well as Morgan’s first book, “The Rapture and Return of The Lord Jesus Christ: Biblical Timeline Revealed” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rapture and Return Study Guide”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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