Paula Dilbeck’s Newly Released "Magical Bus Ride" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating Faith, Imagination, and the Wonder of Heaven
“Magical Bus Ride” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paula Dilbeck is a charming and faith-filled children’s book that uses a simple field trip adventure to spark conversations about God, heaven, and the beauty of His creation.
Dalton, GA, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Magical Bus Ride”: an uplifting children’s story that encourages imagination, curiosity, and faith. “Magical Bus Ride” is the creation of published author, Paula Dilbeck, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who developed a love for traveling and sharing about her best friend, Jesus, at an early age. She has served as a short-term missionary to Costa Rica, Romania, and Bulgaria. She has also served beside her husband throughout the US over the last forty-nine years with Constructors for Christ. One of her greatest joys comes from volunteering each week in her community with beautiful people from all walks of life..
Dilbeck shares, “This book offers a powerful reminder that God can use the beauty of the sky to spark our imagination and creativity—to see how our conversations can encourage someone who may be listening and to realize that even a child knows God and heaven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Dilbeck’s new book invites families to explore faith together through storytelling and imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Magical Bus Ride” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Magical Bus Ride”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dilbeck shares, “This book offers a powerful reminder that God can use the beauty of the sky to spark our imagination and creativity—to see how our conversations can encourage someone who may be listening and to realize that even a child knows God and heaven.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paula Dilbeck’s new book invites families to explore faith together through storytelling and imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Magical Bus Ride” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Magical Bus Ride”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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