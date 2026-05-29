Michael Westwood’s Newly Released "Dear Jay..." is a Thoughtful, Grounded Reflection on Faith, Teaching, and the Responsibility of Passing Truth to Future Generations
“Dear Jay...: A Letter on Christian Education from Psalm 78:1-8” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Westwood is a faith-driven work that explores the importance of Christian instruction, emphasizing the role of Scripture, teaching, and generational discipleship in preserving a life centered on God.
Loveland, CO, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Dear Jay...: A Letter on Christian Education from Psalm 78:1-8”: a reflective and spiritually focused work that examines the calling of believers to teach and uphold biblical truth. “Dear Jay...: A Letter on Christian Education from Psalm 78:1-8” is the creation of published author, Michael Westwood, a member of the Loveland Protestant Reformed Church in Loveland, Colorado. He spent twenty-nine years in prison, with approximately twenty of those years occurring after he came to faith and new life in Christ. During that time, he led a Saturday morning Bible study for twelve years, faithfully teaching from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
He currently works as a shuttle driver for an automotive repair shop in Longmont, Colorado, and also serves as a caregiver for his eighty-four-year-old mother, who lives with him. An avid reader of theology and history, he is passionate about using the gifts God has given him to glorify Him and to edify others, both within the church community and in individual relationships.
Westwood shares, “This piece is a letter that was written to Jay, whom I had been in contact with for about five years. Our communication began when he was on the evangelism committee at the Loveland Protestant Reformed Church. One of the main reasons for my correspondence with the evangelism committee was to have oversight of what I was teaching the men in the prison I was in.
This letter was written two years prior to my release from prison and was, in part, intended to recount what the Lord had been doing through my evangelism efforts that were primarily hour-and-a-half-long lectures every Saturday morning. Most of this is in the first part of the letter.
Jay, at the time of the writing of this letter, was the administrator of the Loveland Protestant Reformed Christian School, so the main body of the letter is an exposition of the first eight verses of Psalm 78, meant to encourage him and the teachers in their calling to instruct the children in the light of the Word of God. In the exposition is given some reasons for this instruction and some suggestions for how to apply it to the various subjects taught, such as math, literature, English, science, and so on. As an exposition, it follows the text in order and has strong emphasis on the necessity of this in the preservation of the covenant seed in the line of generations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Westwood’s new book offers a compelling examination of Christian education, highlighting the importance of Scripture-based teaching and the faithful transmission of biblical truth across generations.
Consumers can purchase “Dear Jay...: A Letter on Christian Education from Psalm 78:1-8” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear Jay...: A Letter on Christian Education from Psalm 78:1-8”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
He currently works as a shuttle driver for an automotive repair shop in Longmont, Colorado, and also serves as a caregiver for his eighty-four-year-old mother, who lives with him. An avid reader of theology and history, he is passionate about using the gifts God has given him to glorify Him and to edify others, both within the church community and in individual relationships.
Westwood shares, “This piece is a letter that was written to Jay, whom I had been in contact with for about five years. Our communication began when he was on the evangelism committee at the Loveland Protestant Reformed Church. One of the main reasons for my correspondence with the evangelism committee was to have oversight of what I was teaching the men in the prison I was in.
This letter was written two years prior to my release from prison and was, in part, intended to recount what the Lord had been doing through my evangelism efforts that were primarily hour-and-a-half-long lectures every Saturday morning. Most of this is in the first part of the letter.
Jay, at the time of the writing of this letter, was the administrator of the Loveland Protestant Reformed Christian School, so the main body of the letter is an exposition of the first eight verses of Psalm 78, meant to encourage him and the teachers in their calling to instruct the children in the light of the Word of God. In the exposition is given some reasons for this instruction and some suggestions for how to apply it to the various subjects taught, such as math, literature, English, science, and so on. As an exposition, it follows the text in order and has strong emphasis on the necessity of this in the preservation of the covenant seed in the line of generations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Westwood’s new book offers a compelling examination of Christian education, highlighting the importance of Scripture-based teaching and the faithful transmission of biblical truth across generations.
Consumers can purchase “Dear Jay...: A Letter on Christian Education from Psalm 78:1-8” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dear Jay...: A Letter on Christian Education from Psalm 78:1-8”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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