Michael Westwood’s Newly Released "Dear Jay..." is a Thoughtful, Grounded Reflection on Faith, Teaching, and the Responsibility of Passing Truth to Future Generations

“Dear Jay...: A Letter on Christian Education from Psalm 78:1-8” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael Westwood is a faith-driven work that explores the importance of Christian instruction, emphasizing the role of Scripture, teaching, and generational discipleship in preserving a life centered on God.