Mirial J Gainer’s Newly Released "How in the World Did You End Up There?" is a Faith-Filled Memoir of Unexpected Journeys, Divine Direction, and Joyful Adventure
“How in the World Did You End Up There?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mirial J Gainer is an engaging and often humorous account of a life led by faith, chronicling the author’s surprising paths across the United States and around the world as she follows God’s guidance beyond her comfort zone.
Florence, SC, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “How in the World Did You End Up There?”: a warm, reflective memoir that invites readers to trace the winding road of a life shaped by trust in God’s plan. “How in the World Did You End Up There?” is the creation of published author, Mirial J Gainer, a musician and former missionary to Japan. She now resides in Florence, South Carolina, with her three rescue cats. She enjoys playing music (piano, guitar, and violin), camping, traveling, and cooking. She is also actively involved in her local church.
Gainer shares, ““How in the world did you end up there? How did you become involved in all you did?”
Are those questions you’ve frequently wanted to ask someone who lived a life outside the norm? This book certainly focuses on answering those questions about a person living far outside of her comfort zone. Experience her often hilarious adventures as she embarks on a life of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mirial J Gainer’s new book encourages readers to trust God’s leading, embrace uncertainty, and recognize that a life of faith often unfolds in surprising ways. With warmth and wit, the book reassures readers that God’s direction is purposeful, even when the destination is unclear, and that obedience can open doors to experiences far richer than imagined.
Consumers can purchase “How in the World Did You End Up There?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How in the World Did You End Up There?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Gainer shares, ““How in the world did you end up there? How did you become involved in all you did?”
Are those questions you’ve frequently wanted to ask someone who lived a life outside the norm? This book certainly focuses on answering those questions about a person living far outside of her comfort zone. Experience her often hilarious adventures as she embarks on a life of faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mirial J Gainer’s new book encourages readers to trust God’s leading, embrace uncertainty, and recognize that a life of faith often unfolds in surprising ways. With warmth and wit, the book reassures readers that God’s direction is purposeful, even when the destination is unclear, and that obedience can open doors to experiences far richer than imagined.
Consumers can purchase “How in the World Did You End Up There?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “How in the World Did You End Up There?”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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