Mirial J Gainer’s Newly Released "How in the World Did You End Up There?" is a Faith-Filled Memoir of Unexpected Journeys, Divine Direction, and Joyful Adventure

“How in the World Did You End Up There?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mirial J Gainer is an engaging and often humorous account of a life led by faith, chronicling the author’s surprising paths across the United States and around the world as she follows God’s guidance beyond her comfort zone.