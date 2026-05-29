DuBenion’s Newly Released "The Rind Impressionist" is a Dramatic Historical Narrative Exploring Identity, Power, and Survival Across Cultures and Time
“The Rind Impressionist” from Christian Faith Publishing author DuBenion is a powerful and thought-provoking work that follows a man navigating wealth, identity, and a dangerous past shaped by slavery, deception, and ambition.
Eureka, CA, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Rind Impressionist”: an emotionally charged narrative that blends historical drama with themes of identity, morality, and transformation. “The Rind Impressionist” is the creation of published author, DuBenion, a dedicated husband and father who served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
DuBenion shares, “Living as the richest man in the United States, Djhan, the duke of Le Harve, France, becomes mayor of Norfolk, Virginia. His striking looks and wealth made him the most eligible bachelor in town. But during his five-year tenure, life would change for the worse. His past life in France was called into question by the slave tracker Jeffrey Davies. “A man without slaves is no man!”
Pressured by his fiancé and her father, Djhan ends up at an auction of human flesh. There, next to the podium, stood the opportunity to reunite with his past. And a $20,000 bid puts him on the run with one of the most remarkable yet deadliest secrets ever!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DuBenion’s new book offers readers a compelling blend of historical fiction and dramatic storytelling that examines the complexities of identity and human nature.
Consumers can purchase “The Rind Impressionist” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rind Impressionist”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
DuBenion shares, “Living as the richest man in the United States, Djhan, the duke of Le Harve, France, becomes mayor of Norfolk, Virginia. His striking looks and wealth made him the most eligible bachelor in town. But during his five-year tenure, life would change for the worse. His past life in France was called into question by the slave tracker Jeffrey Davies. “A man without slaves is no man!”
Pressured by his fiancé and her father, Djhan ends up at an auction of human flesh. There, next to the podium, stood the opportunity to reunite with his past. And a $20,000 bid puts him on the run with one of the most remarkable yet deadliest secrets ever!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DuBenion’s new book offers readers a compelling blend of historical fiction and dramatic storytelling that examines the complexities of identity and human nature.
Consumers can purchase “The Rind Impressionist” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Rind Impressionist”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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