Jimmy Bright’s Newly Released "Snowflake: Heaven-Sent" is a Heartfelt Allegorical Tale That Explores Faith, Redemption, and the Uniqueness of God’s Creation
“Snowflake: Heaven-Sent” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jimmy Bright is a faith-inspired story that uses the wonder of snowflakes to illustrate personal transformation, purpose, and God’s enduring love.
Big Pool, MD, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Snowflake: Heaven-Sent”: a meaningful and imaginative journey of self-discovery and redemption. “Snowflake: Heaven-Sent” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Bright, a graduate of Athens State University with degrees in accounting and computer science and brings over forty-five years of experience in engineering, real estate investment, and agriculture. Through a lifetime of observation, he has reflected on patterns in nature and life, shaping what he considers foundational truths about creation and purpose. His writing encourages readers to reflect on their unique place within God’s creation.
He and his wife, Susan, reside in Western Maryland, where they care for a variety of farm animals. Their rural lifestyle provides meaningful insight into behavior, compassion, and stewardship, which influences his work. Through storytelling and observation, Mr. Bright aims to share moral truths that emphasize the importance of focusing on and caring for others.
Bright shares, “Have you ever stopped to ponder the unlimited number of unique snowflakes created throughout the eons of time? There are no two snowflakes—seen and unseen—on this home we call Earth, and on other worlds and times in the far distant galaxies and beyond into the universe, that are created identical. This fact alone is a testimony to the depth and breadth of our Father’s love for His creation.
This story of the snowflake is about the uniqueness inherent in each one of us. In all of creation, there has never been in the before time, and never will there be in the after time, a person who possesses your unique qualities. Just pause and contemplate this: Never in this world or the world to come has there ever been anyone exactly like you. Your self-worth is greater than all of the possessions that a person could ever attain. You’re an extremely valuable and rare soul.
Similar to the snowflake, each one of us—the seen and unseen, known and unknown, in the past, present, and future—is a part of God’s special creation. He knows each one of us and has endowed each person with a small portion of His character.
Clint does not live his life caring for the well-being of others. Clint is consumed by all the trappings this life has to offer.
During a heavy snowstorm, Clint experiences a Holy Spirit calling when his pack donkey speaks directly to him about his standing with God.
Thus begins Clint’s search for the truth and eventually the ultimate realization that he is a unique creature and that God’s love for him is enduring. Clint is unable to resist the effectual call and turns from the darkness and faces into the light. What a journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book offers a thoughtful and engaging reminder that each person is uniquely created with purpose and value, encouraging readers to embrace faith, redemption, and a renewed direction in life.
Consumers can purchase “Snowflake: Heaven-Sent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Snowflake: Heaven-Sent”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
He and his wife, Susan, reside in Western Maryland, where they care for a variety of farm animals. Their rural lifestyle provides meaningful insight into behavior, compassion, and stewardship, which influences his work. Through storytelling and observation, Mr. Bright aims to share moral truths that emphasize the importance of focusing on and caring for others.
Bright shares, “Have you ever stopped to ponder the unlimited number of unique snowflakes created throughout the eons of time? There are no two snowflakes—seen and unseen—on this home we call Earth, and on other worlds and times in the far distant galaxies and beyond into the universe, that are created identical. This fact alone is a testimony to the depth and breadth of our Father’s love for His creation.
This story of the snowflake is about the uniqueness inherent in each one of us. In all of creation, there has never been in the before time, and never will there be in the after time, a person who possesses your unique qualities. Just pause and contemplate this: Never in this world or the world to come has there ever been anyone exactly like you. Your self-worth is greater than all of the possessions that a person could ever attain. You’re an extremely valuable and rare soul.
Similar to the snowflake, each one of us—the seen and unseen, known and unknown, in the past, present, and future—is a part of God’s special creation. He knows each one of us and has endowed each person with a small portion of His character.
Clint does not live his life caring for the well-being of others. Clint is consumed by all the trappings this life has to offer.
During a heavy snowstorm, Clint experiences a Holy Spirit calling when his pack donkey speaks directly to him about his standing with God.
Thus begins Clint’s search for the truth and eventually the ultimate realization that he is a unique creature and that God’s love for him is enduring. Clint is unable to resist the effectual call and turns from the darkness and faces into the light. What a journey!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright’s new book offers a thoughtful and engaging reminder that each person is uniquely created with purpose and value, encouraging readers to embrace faith, redemption, and a renewed direction in life.
Consumers can purchase “Snowflake: Heaven-Sent” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Snowflake: Heaven-Sent”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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