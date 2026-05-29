Recent Release, "A Tale of Two Kingdoms," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ron Shafer, Follows Twin Boys Facing Prophetic Dreams and Demonic Threats
Kittanning, PA, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ron Shafer has completed a new book, "A Tale of Two Kingdoms," a riveting narrative that weaves together the personal and the apocalyptic. The story follows Jude and Cory Hepler's twin sons, Zeff and Obie, who experience vivid, recurring dreams featuring George Washington and America's founding era. These nocturnal visions extend to their parents and grandpa as well, creating a family bond by extraordinary spiritual experiences. Yet beneath this intriguing premise lurks a darker force: a rogue nation and the kingdom of evil orchestrate a sinister plot to undermine America itself, setting the stage for an epic conflict between light and shadow.
Shafer brings to this work the intellectual depth of a distinguished scholar. For over four decades, he held an endowed professorship at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he taught composition and literature with particular expertise in sixteenth and seventeenth-century English texts. His global perspective—cultivated through residencies and guest lectures across Egypt, China, Japan, Kuwait, Uganda, and beyond—infuses the narrative with nuanced cultural understanding. His passion for storytelling extends equally to film and literature, having produced documentaries on acclaimed poets and fiction writers. This scholarly foundation elevates "A Tale of Two Kingdoms" beyond simple entertainment into a thought-provoking exploration of faith and history.
"A Tale of Two Kingdoms" by Ron Shafer presents stakes both personal and cosmic. Readers will discover whether Messiah, previously defeated in the family's earlier dreams, can rise to vanquish the foreboding demonic kingdom threatening the nation. The twin boys face hair-raising assassination attempts, propelling readers through stomach-churning tension as they race toward a climactic resolution. The novel probes profound questions about America's spiritual foundations, contemporary moral decline, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. One enthusiastic reader noted that few books have inspired such devotion, declaring the work worthy of the highest praise.
"My heart throbbed as I raced through this probing, riveting account to discover how the spiritual battle would conclude," said author Ron Shafer. "I wanted readers to experience the same urgency and spiritual intensity that my characters face—to feel the weight of choices made in both dreaming and waking life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Shafer's spiritually rich work invites readers into a narrative that challenges assumptions about American identity and divine purpose. This captivating story will leave audiences contemplating the hidden spiritual dimensions of history and contemporary life.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Tale of Two Kingdoms" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Shafer brings to this work the intellectual depth of a distinguished scholar. For over four decades, he held an endowed professorship at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he taught composition and literature with particular expertise in sixteenth and seventeenth-century English texts. His global perspective—cultivated through residencies and guest lectures across Egypt, China, Japan, Kuwait, Uganda, and beyond—infuses the narrative with nuanced cultural understanding. His passion for storytelling extends equally to film and literature, having produced documentaries on acclaimed poets and fiction writers. This scholarly foundation elevates "A Tale of Two Kingdoms" beyond simple entertainment into a thought-provoking exploration of faith and history.
"A Tale of Two Kingdoms" by Ron Shafer presents stakes both personal and cosmic. Readers will discover whether Messiah, previously defeated in the family's earlier dreams, can rise to vanquish the foreboding demonic kingdom threatening the nation. The twin boys face hair-raising assassination attempts, propelling readers through stomach-churning tension as they race toward a climactic resolution. The novel probes profound questions about America's spiritual foundations, contemporary moral decline, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. One enthusiastic reader noted that few books have inspired such devotion, declaring the work worthy of the highest praise.
"My heart throbbed as I raced through this probing, riveting account to discover how the spiritual battle would conclude," said author Ron Shafer. "I wanted readers to experience the same urgency and spiritual intensity that my characters face—to feel the weight of choices made in both dreaming and waking life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ron Shafer's spiritually rich work invites readers into a narrative that challenges assumptions about American identity and divine purpose. This captivating story will leave audiences contemplating the hidden spiritual dimensions of history and contemporary life.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Tale of Two Kingdoms" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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