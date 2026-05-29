"Bumble the Stingless Bee," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Prentis Jackson, Explores How Embracing Individuality and Friendship Can Transform a Young Life
Blaine, MN, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Prentis Jackson has completed a new book, "Bumble the Stingless Bee," which tells the story of a young bee who cannot sting like his peers. Facing relentless taunting from those around him, Bumble struggles to understand his place in the world and questions whether he has any value at all. This charming narrative follows his journey as he seeks answers about who he truly is beneath the expectations of others.
The author drew from his own formative experiences while growing up in the inner cities of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jackson himself navigated feelings of displacement and encountered bullying throughout his adolescence, particularly after a pivotal mistake at seventeen led him into the justice system. Having earned a second chance at life, he channeled these profound personal struggles into creating a story that speaks directly to young readers facing their own moments of doubt and alienation.
"Bumble the Stingless Bee" by Prentis Jackson explores themes of self-acceptance and the transformative power of genuine friendship. As Bumble meets a group of diverse companions, each carrying their own insecurities and challenges, he discovers that true worth emerges not from conforming to others' definitions of success, but from recognizing and celebrating what makes each person distinctly themselves. Readers will uncover how vulnerability shared among friends becomes a source of strength, and how one's perceived limitations can become pathways to discovering meaningful contributions to the world.
"Writing this story allowed me to speak to the children I once was," said author Prentis Jackson. "I wanted them to know that being different isn't a curse—it's often where your greatest gifts lie. Bumble's journey is about finding the courage to be authentically yourself, even when the world tells you that you don't measure up."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prentis Jackson's compelling work offers young readers a heartfelt reflection on belonging and self-worth. This book serves as a beacon for children navigating the challenging waters of peer pressure and self-doubt, reminding them that their unique qualities are not obstacles to overcome but treasures to embrace.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Bumble the Stingless Bee" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author drew from his own formative experiences while growing up in the inner cities of Minneapolis, Minnesota. Jackson himself navigated feelings of displacement and encountered bullying throughout his adolescence, particularly after a pivotal mistake at seventeen led him into the justice system. Having earned a second chance at life, he channeled these profound personal struggles into creating a story that speaks directly to young readers facing their own moments of doubt and alienation.
"Bumble the Stingless Bee" by Prentis Jackson explores themes of self-acceptance and the transformative power of genuine friendship. As Bumble meets a group of diverse companions, each carrying their own insecurities and challenges, he discovers that true worth emerges not from conforming to others' definitions of success, but from recognizing and celebrating what makes each person distinctly themselves. Readers will uncover how vulnerability shared among friends becomes a source of strength, and how one's perceived limitations can become pathways to discovering meaningful contributions to the world.
"Writing this story allowed me to speak to the children I once was," said author Prentis Jackson. "I wanted them to know that being different isn't a curse—it's often where your greatest gifts lie. Bumble's journey is about finding the courage to be authentically yourself, even when the world tells you that you don't measure up."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Prentis Jackson's compelling work offers young readers a heartfelt reflection on belonging and self-worth. This book serves as a beacon for children navigating the challenging waters of peer pressure and self-doubt, reminding them that their unique qualities are not obstacles to overcome but treasures to embrace.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Bumble the Stingless Bee" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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