Altasha Thomas’s Newly Released “I AM S/HE” is an Inspiring Guide to Self-Discovery, Healing, and Personal Transformation Through Faith and Reflection
“I AM S/HE” from Christian Faith Publishing author Altasha Thomas is an uplifting and thought-provoking work that encourages readers to reconnect with their identity, embrace self-love, and pursue purpose through honest reflection and spiritual growth.
Ft. Wayne, IN, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “I AM S/HE”: an empowering and introspective work designed to help readers confront inner struggles, rediscover their identity, and step into a life of purpose and confidence. “I AM S/HE” is the creation of published author, Altasha Thomas, a first-time author who writes about faith, purpose, and personal truth, drawing from her own experiences of reflection, connection, and everyday wisdom. She encourages readers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their spiritual journey. Outside of writing, she enjoys quiet moments and spending meaningful time with family and friends.
Thomas shares, “Sometimes LIFE can get the best of US, and WE forget who WE are! YOU are great, YOU are worth it, and YOU are somebody special! Did you forget that? I AM S/HE is a book that will take you on a personal journey to encourage, help, and push you to find YOU! It is inspirational, humbling, thought-provoking and so much more. Let this book be your companion as you uncover the truth of who you are and step into your power with grace, love, and purpose. I challenge you to take some time for yourself and sit and enjoy a time of self-reflection and revitalization! You won’t regret it!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Altasha Thomas’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and motivating resource for personal renewal and spiritual empowerment.
Consumers can purchase “I AM S/HE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I AM S/HE”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Thomas shares, “Sometimes LIFE can get the best of US, and WE forget who WE are! YOU are great, YOU are worth it, and YOU are somebody special! Did you forget that? I AM S/HE is a book that will take you on a personal journey to encourage, help, and push you to find YOU! It is inspirational, humbling, thought-provoking and so much more. Let this book be your companion as you uncover the truth of who you are and step into your power with grace, love, and purpose. I challenge you to take some time for yourself and sit and enjoy a time of self-reflection and revitalization! You won’t regret it!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Altasha Thomas’s new book offers readers a heartfelt and motivating resource for personal renewal and spiritual empowerment.
Consumers can purchase “I AM S/HE” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I AM S/HE”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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