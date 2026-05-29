Author Jeanie Andrews’s New Book, "A Vow, a Promise, a Rainbow," Follows a Young Woman’s Journey for Faith and Purpose in the Days Leading Up to the Great Flood
Recent release “A Vow, a Promise, a Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Jeanie Andrews is a poignant and compelling novel that follows the story of a young woman named Alana who, in the days leading up to the Biblical flood, discovers Jehovah’s promise to both her and Noah’s son Shem fulfilled as their lives intersect before the sailing of Noah’s ark.
Carthage, MO, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jeanie Andrews, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “A Vow, a Promise, a Rainbow”: a thought-provoking retelling of the Biblical story of Noah’s ark as told from the point of view of Alana, a young woman destined to become the wife of Noah’s son, Shem.
A native of Southwest Missouri, author Jeanie Andrews studied at Ozark Christian College, graduating with a degree in biblical literature. She then attended the University of Missouri, where she met her husband of fifty-one years, Melvin. The author has loved serving in her church, especially in children’s ministry as a teacher for young girls, and has also enjoyed traveling to Thailand on five mission ministry opportunities with her husband. Currently, they reside near Carthage, Missouri.
“In ancient days before the great biblical flood, men separated themselves from Jehovah, the God of creation,” writes Andrews. “Evil intent is rampant as the idols of their affection demand brutality and human sacrifice.
“It is in this era that Alana struggles to find hope. The tragic death of her father left her in the care of her uncle, Eran, the very man her father died to save. Her life is spared only because Eran is terrified to break the oath of blood he swore to as his brother lay dying.
“Desperate and alone, Alana decided to take her own life. It was only the sound of a soft loving voice that seemed to be carried by the wind that stopped her from jumping to her death. ‘Jehovah, daughter, remember Jehovah!’ She knew not why, but from that day on, the name Jehovah became her hope and her stronghold.
“Elsewhere, Noah is living in obedience to Jehovah. He and his family are counted as the only righteous as they faithfully continue in their task of building the ark. Noah’s sons Ham and Japheth have married, and as Jehovah instructed Noah, each of their wives is from the lineage of his ancestor Enoch. So must be the wife of his other son, Shem.
“Alana’s uncle searches desperately to fulfill the oath he pledged to his brother. Only on its fulfillment would he be free of the daughter of his dead brother. At the same time, Shem questions his father, Noah, ‘How can there remain a young woman, faithful to Jehovah, from the lineage of our ancestors?’
“Jehovah’s plan is soon to unfold.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeanie Andrews’s new book will captivate readers as they experience the classic Biblical tale of Noah’s Ark from a fresh perspective like never before, serving as a reminder of God’s incredible promise to those willing to follow his guiding light.
Readers can purchase “A Vow, a Promise, a Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
A native of Southwest Missouri, author Jeanie Andrews studied at Ozark Christian College, graduating with a degree in biblical literature. She then attended the University of Missouri, where she met her husband of fifty-one years, Melvin. The author has loved serving in her church, especially in children’s ministry as a teacher for young girls, and has also enjoyed traveling to Thailand on five mission ministry opportunities with her husband. Currently, they reside near Carthage, Missouri.
“In ancient days before the great biblical flood, men separated themselves from Jehovah, the God of creation,” writes Andrews. “Evil intent is rampant as the idols of their affection demand brutality and human sacrifice.
“It is in this era that Alana struggles to find hope. The tragic death of her father left her in the care of her uncle, Eran, the very man her father died to save. Her life is spared only because Eran is terrified to break the oath of blood he swore to as his brother lay dying.
“Desperate and alone, Alana decided to take her own life. It was only the sound of a soft loving voice that seemed to be carried by the wind that stopped her from jumping to her death. ‘Jehovah, daughter, remember Jehovah!’ She knew not why, but from that day on, the name Jehovah became her hope and her stronghold.
“Elsewhere, Noah is living in obedience to Jehovah. He and his family are counted as the only righteous as they faithfully continue in their task of building the ark. Noah’s sons Ham and Japheth have married, and as Jehovah instructed Noah, each of their wives is from the lineage of his ancestor Enoch. So must be the wife of his other son, Shem.
“Alana’s uncle searches desperately to fulfill the oath he pledged to his brother. Only on its fulfillment would he be free of the daughter of his dead brother. At the same time, Shem questions his father, Noah, ‘How can there remain a young woman, faithful to Jehovah, from the lineage of our ancestors?’
“Jehovah’s plan is soon to unfold.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeanie Andrews’s new book will captivate readers as they experience the classic Biblical tale of Noah’s Ark from a fresh perspective like never before, serving as a reminder of God’s incredible promise to those willing to follow his guiding light.
Readers can purchase “A Vow, a Promise, a Rainbow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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