Author Jeanie Andrews’s New Book, "A Vow, a Promise, a Rainbow," Follows a Young Woman’s Journey for Faith and Purpose in the Days Leading Up to the Great Flood

Recent release “A Vow, a Promise, a Rainbow” from Covenant Books author Jeanie Andrews is a poignant and compelling novel that follows the story of a young woman named Alana who, in the days leading up to the Biblical flood, discovers Jehovah’s promise to both her and Noah’s son Shem fulfilled as their lives intersect before the sailing of Noah’s ark.