Recent Release, "Monkey, Bird, Frog, and Me," from Christian Faith Publishing Author John Haverty, Celebrates Finding Your Own Way and Embracing What Makes You Unique
Brownsville, MN, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- John Haverty has completed a new book, "Monkey, Bird, Frog, and Me" — a gentle, uplifting tale that explores the ups and downs of trying to fit in while embracing the things that make each of us special. The story follows a character who feels a bit out of place, wishing they could find their own talent and a group where they truly belong.
The author's diverse background as an executive chef, EMT, reserve police officer, and horse wrangler lends a unique perspective to this spiritually rich work. His volunteer efforts with the American Red Cross and founding of a charity motorcycle event further demonstrate his moving commitment to service and making a positive impact.
"Monkey, Bird, Frog, and Me" by John Haverty is a delightful exploration of identity, acceptance, and the power of self-discovery. Readers will be inspired to embrace their own uniqueness and find the courage to be themselves, knowing that they are valued, loved, and truly belong.
"As an author, my hope is that this book will remind young readers that they are never alone, and that there is always someone who sees them for who they are and loves them unconditionally," said author John Haverty.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Haverty's inspiring work provides an enlightening perspective on the importance of self-acceptance and celebrating our differences. His story will resonate with anyone who has ever felt like they didn't quite fit in, offering a message of hope and empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Monkey, Bird, Frog, and Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's diverse background as an executive chef, EMT, reserve police officer, and horse wrangler lends a unique perspective to this spiritually rich work. His volunteer efforts with the American Red Cross and founding of a charity motorcycle event further demonstrate his moving commitment to service and making a positive impact.
"Monkey, Bird, Frog, and Me" by John Haverty is a delightful exploration of identity, acceptance, and the power of self-discovery. Readers will be inspired to embrace their own uniqueness and find the courage to be themselves, knowing that they are valued, loved, and truly belong.
"As an author, my hope is that this book will remind young readers that they are never alone, and that there is always someone who sees them for who they are and loves them unconditionally," said author John Haverty.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Haverty's inspiring work provides an enlightening perspective on the importance of self-acceptance and celebrating our differences. His story will resonate with anyone who has ever felt like they didn't quite fit in, offering a message of hope and empowerment.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Monkey, Bird, Frog, and Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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