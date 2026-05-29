Recent Release, "An Evening in the Word," from Christian Faith Publishing Author DeLayne Kollross, Offers a Transformative Devotional Grounded in Scripture
Broken Arrow, OK, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- DeLayne Kollross has completed a new book, "An Evening in the Word": Volume Two Miracles and More, a versatile devotional companion designed to deepen faith and nurture spiritual growth. This distinctive volume stands alone while also complementing the first publication, offering readers a fresh journey through carefully selected Biblical passages. Woven together like a novel through the guidance of the Holy Spirit, the text flows seamlessly from one truth to the next, making it ideal for personal meditation, group Bible study, or reflective reading aloud.
With over four decades of Christian service, DeLayne brings substantial spiritual maturity and practical expertise to this work. Her background includes nearly thirty years as an executive assistant in both church and faith-based medical ministry settings, where she developed deep knowledge of Scripture, spiritual curriculum, and Christian community life. Her diverse professional experience—spanning fashion merchandising, Christian retail ownership, writing, editing, and voice work—demonstrates the creative and analytical skills she brings to crafting meaningful devotional content.
"An Evening in the Word" explores profound themes including miracles, divine love, faith, worship, and eternal hope through a unique arrangement of Biblical texts from various translations. Readers will discover how these carefully curated passages illuminate timeless spiritual truths while drawing them closer to God's heart. The comprehensive endnotes encourage further meditation and personal spiritual development, making this resource both nourishing for immediate devotional use and valuable as a lasting reference guide.
"My prayer is that readers will experience God's presence in a fresh way as they encounter Scripture arranged to move their understanding from mind to heart," said author DeLayne Kollross.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DeLayne Kollross's spiritually enriching work provides readers with a contemplative resource for deepening their relationship with God. This devotional guide transforms biblical study into a personal encounter with divine truth and grace.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "An Evening in the Word" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With over four decades of Christian service, DeLayne brings substantial spiritual maturity and practical expertise to this work. Her background includes nearly thirty years as an executive assistant in both church and faith-based medical ministry settings, where she developed deep knowledge of Scripture, spiritual curriculum, and Christian community life. Her diverse professional experience—spanning fashion merchandising, Christian retail ownership, writing, editing, and voice work—demonstrates the creative and analytical skills she brings to crafting meaningful devotional content.
"An Evening in the Word" explores profound themes including miracles, divine love, faith, worship, and eternal hope through a unique arrangement of Biblical texts from various translations. Readers will discover how these carefully curated passages illuminate timeless spiritual truths while drawing them closer to God's heart. The comprehensive endnotes encourage further meditation and personal spiritual development, making this resource both nourishing for immediate devotional use and valuable as a lasting reference guide.
"My prayer is that readers will experience God's presence in a fresh way as they encounter Scripture arranged to move their understanding from mind to heart," said author DeLayne Kollross.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, DeLayne Kollross's spiritually enriching work provides readers with a contemplative resource for deepening their relationship with God. This devotional guide transforms biblical study into a personal encounter with divine truth and grace.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "An Evening in the Word" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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