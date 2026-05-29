Angela DeVita Pear’s Newly Released "The Horseman’s Trail" is a Tribute to a Horseman Whose Lifelong Passion Turned Humble Beginnings Into Extraordinary Achievement

“The Horseman’s Trail: Philip A. DeVita’s Equestrian Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela DeVita Pear is an inspiring true story that follows one man’s rise from inner-city roots to prominence in the equestrian world through perseverance, dedication, and faith.