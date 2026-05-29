Angela DeVita Pear’s Newly Released "The Horseman’s Trail" is a Tribute to a Horseman Whose Lifelong Passion Turned Humble Beginnings Into Extraordinary Achievement
“The Horseman’s Trail: Philip A. DeVita’s Equestrian Journey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Angela DeVita Pear is an inspiring true story that follows one man’s rise from inner-city roots to prominence in the equestrian world through perseverance, dedication, and faith.
Apopka, FL, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Horseman’s Trail: Philip A. DeVita’s Equestrian Journey”: a compelling and inspirational biography of resilience, passion, and purpose. “The Horseman’s Trail: Philip A. DeVita’s Equestrian Journey” is the creation of published author, Angela DeVita Pear, who was an educator and entrepreneur born in East Harlem who pursued a career in science and teaching, instructing general science and biology in New York City and Florida. Alongside her husband, she later co-founded Hollywood Health Products, a company serving healthcare professionals with advanced nutritional formulas since the early 1980s. In retirement, she remained active through community volunteer work. Shortly before the completion of her book, Angela found her way to the Lord on August 12, 2024. She took great pride in her work, and she is remembered fondly by those who miss both her and her husband.
Pear shares, “Many told him he could not do it.
It was a million to one chance for success.
It was a fool’s errand.
But he did it anyway.
To spend his life studying and working with
the one animal he truly loved—the horse.
Well, that is it in a nutshell.
That was his calling, his direction in life.
Call it his destiny.
How he did it is right here, right here in these pages.
Read it and understand how a boy’s dream became a reality.
A true story of a boy born and bred in the streets of East Harlem of New York City, an inner city, who, by pursuing a childhood dream and dedicating his life’s work to attain his goal, became a highly accomplished horseman, trainer, showman, and a judge in the prestigious world of hunters and jumpers, receiving achievement awards for his efforts in his field.
At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and was assigned to the USS Lake Champlain, which was an aircraft carrier.
Awarded the US Hunter and Jumper Lifetime Achievement Award.
Awarded the US Hunter and Jumper Honorary Distinction Award.
Awarded (posthumously) the “Pegasus Award” from the US Equestrian Federation Richard E. McDevitt Award of Merit.
Dream Work Grow
Is the essence of
Fulfillment”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela DeVita Pear’s new book is a moving testament to legacy, perseverance, and the enduring bond between passion and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “The Horseman’s Trail: Philip A. DeVita’s Equestrian Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Horseman’s Trail: Philip A. DeVita’s Equestrian Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pear shares, “Many told him he could not do it.
It was a million to one chance for success.
It was a fool’s errand.
But he did it anyway.
To spend his life studying and working with
the one animal he truly loved—the horse.
Well, that is it in a nutshell.
That was his calling, his direction in life.
Call it his destiny.
How he did it is right here, right here in these pages.
Read it and understand how a boy’s dream became a reality.
A true story of a boy born and bred in the streets of East Harlem of New York City, an inner city, who, by pursuing a childhood dream and dedicating his life’s work to attain his goal, became a highly accomplished horseman, trainer, showman, and a judge in the prestigious world of hunters and jumpers, receiving achievement awards for his efforts in his field.
At the age of seventeen, he enlisted in the Navy during the Korean War and was assigned to the USS Lake Champlain, which was an aircraft carrier.
Awarded the US Hunter and Jumper Lifetime Achievement Award.
Awarded the US Hunter and Jumper Honorary Distinction Award.
Awarded (posthumously) the “Pegasus Award” from the US Equestrian Federation Richard E. McDevitt Award of Merit.
Dream Work Grow
Is the essence of
Fulfillment”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela DeVita Pear’s new book is a moving testament to legacy, perseverance, and the enduring bond between passion and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “The Horseman’s Trail: Philip A. DeVita’s Equestrian Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Horseman’s Trail: Philip A. DeVita’s Equestrian Journey”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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