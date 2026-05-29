Recent Release, "Righteous Conviction Through Self-Awareness," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ezekiel Kerwin, Helps Readers Break Spiritual Barriers
Webster, NY, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ezekiel Kerwin has completed a new book, "Righteous Conviction Through Self-Awareness," which examines how modern society has drifted away from its Creator and the hidden obstacles preventing individuals from living as intended. Through honest self-reflection, Kerwin exposes the habitual practices and systemic patterns that form walls between people and their spiritual purpose, offering readers a pathway toward genuine transformation and alignment with God's design.
Drawing from his own profound spiritual journey, Kerwin understands intimately the struggle between doubt and faith, despair and renewal. His life has been marked by a transformative awakening—a passage from confusion and personal struggle toward clarity and peace. This authentic foundation shapes every insight within these pages, ensuring that his message carries the weight of real experience rather than theoretical doctrine. His burning desire to share truth and discernment with others fuels this compelling work.
"Righteous Conviction Through Self-Awareness" reveals the spiritual realities operating constantly around us and within us, challenging readers to examine how these forces shape their daily lives. Kerwin invites seekers to undertake the same deep internal work that transformed his own existence, discovering how surrender and humility become pathways to joy. Readers will encounter wall-shattering realizations designed to draw them closer to God and help them recognize their place within His creation's greater purpose.
"My hope is that through these reflective insights, readers will experience their own spiritual breakthrough and find that the joy they seek exists not in themselves, but in obedience to a power far greater than their own," said author Ezekiel Kerwin.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ezekiel Kerwin's illuminating work provides readers with tools for spiritual awakening and renewed connection to their faith. This book serves as a catalyst for breaking through the barriers that distance individuals from divine truth.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Righteous Conviction Through Self-Awareness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from his own profound spiritual journey, Kerwin understands intimately the struggle between doubt and faith, despair and renewal. His life has been marked by a transformative awakening—a passage from confusion and personal struggle toward clarity and peace. This authentic foundation shapes every insight within these pages, ensuring that his message carries the weight of real experience rather than theoretical doctrine. His burning desire to share truth and discernment with others fuels this compelling work.
"Righteous Conviction Through Self-Awareness" reveals the spiritual realities operating constantly around us and within us, challenging readers to examine how these forces shape their daily lives. Kerwin invites seekers to undertake the same deep internal work that transformed his own existence, discovering how surrender and humility become pathways to joy. Readers will encounter wall-shattering realizations designed to draw them closer to God and help them recognize their place within His creation's greater purpose.
"My hope is that through these reflective insights, readers will experience their own spiritual breakthrough and find that the joy they seek exists not in themselves, but in obedience to a power far greater than their own," said author Ezekiel Kerwin.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ezekiel Kerwin's illuminating work provides readers with tools for spiritual awakening and renewed connection to their faith. This book serves as a catalyst for breaking through the barriers that distance individuals from divine truth.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Righteous Conviction Through Self-Awareness" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories