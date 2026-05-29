Recent Release, "The Lie of Homosexuality," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kevin Jenkins, Exposes Deceptive Schemes Threatening God's Design for Humanity
Bloomington, IN, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kevin Jenkins has completed a new book, "The Lie of Homosexuality: Exposing the Real Enemy Behind This Movement and What It Means in Our Everyday Lives," which opens the door to revealing profound truths about the forces working against God's plan in our lives. Through careful examination of cultural movements and spiritual warfare, Jenkins invites readers to look beyond surface narratives and discover the deeper reality of how humanity's adversary attempts to derail believers from their divine purpose. The book serves as a clarion call to those seeking understanding in an increasingly complex cultural landscape.
A native of Indiana and active ministry leader at his local church in Bloomington, Jenkins brings both pastoral experience and genuine concern for his community to this work. His marriage to a devoted, steadfast woman and his role as father to four children ground his perspective in real family life and authentic faith commitment. It is his profound love for Scripture combined with growing concern about cultural movements that motivated him to articulate these vital truths.
"The Lie of Homosexuality" invites readers to discover their authentic identity as found in God's Word, transcending the confusion sown by cultural deception. Jenkins explores how believers can find reconciliation with their Creator while removing obstacles born from personal experiences and societal pressure. The stakes are profoundly personal—this work challenges readers to examine their own understanding of God's intent and to embrace the unobstructed path toward Him that Scripture reveals.
"I felt compelled by the Holy Spirit to share these experiences and dispel the enemy's lies," said author Kevin Jenkins. "My prayer is that readers find this exploration thought-provoking and encounter the transformative truth of God's design for their lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Jenkins's stirring work equips believers with spiritual discernment and biblical clarity. It empowers readers to resist deception and reclaim their identity in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Lie of Homosexuality" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A native of Indiana and active ministry leader at his local church in Bloomington, Jenkins brings both pastoral experience and genuine concern for his community to this work. His marriage to a devoted, steadfast woman and his role as father to four children ground his perspective in real family life and authentic faith commitment. It is his profound love for Scripture combined with growing concern about cultural movements that motivated him to articulate these vital truths.
"The Lie of Homosexuality" invites readers to discover their authentic identity as found in God's Word, transcending the confusion sown by cultural deception. Jenkins explores how believers can find reconciliation with their Creator while removing obstacles born from personal experiences and societal pressure. The stakes are profoundly personal—this work challenges readers to examine their own understanding of God's intent and to embrace the unobstructed path toward Him that Scripture reveals.
"I felt compelled by the Holy Spirit to share these experiences and dispel the enemy's lies," said author Kevin Jenkins. "My prayer is that readers find this exploration thought-provoking and encounter the transformative truth of God's design for their lives."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kevin Jenkins's stirring work equips believers with spiritual discernment and biblical clarity. It empowers readers to resist deception and reclaim their identity in Christ.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "The Lie of Homosexuality" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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