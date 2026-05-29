Recent Release, "Encounter with the God of Abraham: A Journey of Prophetic Faith, Deliverance, and Divine Assignment," Explores God's Power and Intervention Today
Durham, NC, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Nii Commey has completed a new book, "Encounter with the God of Abraham: A Journey of Prophetic Faith, Deliverance, and Divine Assignment" — a gripping memoir that opens the pages of his life to share a deeply moving and supernatural journey of faith. From Ghana to the United States, through seasons of spiritual warfare, rejection, divine direction, and miraculous turnarounds, this testimony is more than a memoir-it's a prophetic roadmap to God's power, voice, and intervention in our modern world.
Author Joseph Nii Commey is a prophetic minister, intercessor, and teacher of the Word, called by God through deep encounters with the Holy Spirit. He served as Assistant Pastor and Prophet at Jubilee International Ministry in Koforidua, Ghana, where he ministered in deliverance, healing, and prophetic direction. Joseph is also the founder and host of Prophetic Word Prayers on TikTok—a global altar of intercession where lives are transformed through accurate prophecy and the power of the Holy Spirit.
"Encounter with the God of Abraham: A Journey of Prophetic Faith, Deliverance, and Divine Assignment" by Joseph Nii Commey contains gripping, real-life accounts of angelic visitations, healing miracles, dreams with national impact, and prophetic revelations confirmed across continents. This book reminds us that the God of Abraham is still speaking, still delivering, and still fighting for His people today. Whether you're walking through pain, praying for breakthrough, or called to prophetic ministry, this book will ignite your faith and awaken your spirit to the God who sees, speaks, and saves.
"This book is a prophetic roadmap to God's power, voice, and intervention in our modern world," said author Joseph Nii Commey.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Nii Commey's illuminating work empowers readers to walk in both spiritual and strategic breakthrough. This thought-provoking book is a must-read for those seeking to deepen their relationship with the God of Abraham.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Encounter with the God of Abraham: A Journey of Prophetic Faith, Deliverance, and Divine Assignment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Author Joseph Nii Commey is a prophetic minister, intercessor, and teacher of the Word, called by God through deep encounters with the Holy Spirit. He served as Assistant Pastor and Prophet at Jubilee International Ministry in Koforidua, Ghana, where he ministered in deliverance, healing, and prophetic direction. Joseph is also the founder and host of Prophetic Word Prayers on TikTok—a global altar of intercession where lives are transformed through accurate prophecy and the power of the Holy Spirit.
"Encounter with the God of Abraham: A Journey of Prophetic Faith, Deliverance, and Divine Assignment" by Joseph Nii Commey contains gripping, real-life accounts of angelic visitations, healing miracles, dreams with national impact, and prophetic revelations confirmed across continents. This book reminds us that the God of Abraham is still speaking, still delivering, and still fighting for His people today. Whether you're walking through pain, praying for breakthrough, or called to prophetic ministry, this book will ignite your faith and awaken your spirit to the God who sees, speaks, and saves.
"This book is a prophetic roadmap to God's power, voice, and intervention in our modern world," said author Joseph Nii Commey.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Nii Commey's illuminating work empowers readers to walk in both spiritual and strategic breakthrough. This thought-provoking book is a must-read for those seeking to deepen their relationship with the God of Abraham.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "Encounter with the God of Abraham: A Journey of Prophetic Faith, Deliverance, and Divine Assignment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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