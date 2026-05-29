Grandma Joan’s Newly Released "It’s Life: Short Stories and Poems" is a Heartfelt Collection Reflecting Family, Faith, and the Beauty of Everyday Moments
“It’s Life: Short Stories and Poems” from Christian Faith Publishing author Grandma Joan is an uplifting compilation of personal stories and poetry that celebrates life’s joys, challenges, and the lessons found along the way.
Bagley, MN, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Life: Short Stories and Poems”: a touching and relatable collection that captures the essence of family, resilience, and the wisdom gained through life’s experiences. “It’s Life: Short Stories and Poems” is the creation of published author, Grandma Joan, who treasures her large and diverse family, which includes forty-two grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as her husband of fifty-six years. She draws inspiration from their experiences, celebrating the richness of a multicultural family that brings broader perspective, joy, and beauty to her life.
Grandma Joan shares, “It’s Life is a tender collection of short stories and poems inspired by the lived experiences of Grandma Joan. With honesty, humor, and heart, these pages capture the beauty of ordinary moments, the weight of hard seasons, and the quiet wisdom gained along the way. Each piece invites readers to pause, remember, and recognize pieces of their own lives woven through her words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grandma Joan’s new book is a warm and engaging collection that speaks to readers of all ages, offering encouragement, reflection, and a celebration of life as it unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Life: Short Stories and Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Life: Short Stories and Poems”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Grandma Joan shares, “It’s Life is a tender collection of short stories and poems inspired by the lived experiences of Grandma Joan. With honesty, humor, and heart, these pages capture the beauty of ordinary moments, the weight of hard seasons, and the quiet wisdom gained along the way. Each piece invites readers to pause, remember, and recognize pieces of their own lives woven through her words.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Grandma Joan’s new book is a warm and engaging collection that speaks to readers of all ages, offering encouragement, reflection, and a celebration of life as it unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “It’s Life: Short Stories and Poems” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “It’s Life: Short Stories and Poems”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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