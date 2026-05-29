Recent Release, "Thoughts I Almost Threw Away," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kaelee Connell, Explores the Sacred Moments When Faith Crystallizes in Silence
Canton, TX, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kaelee Connell has completed a new book, titled, "Thoughts I Almost Threw Away," a collection of reflections born from quiet evenings and candid introspection. The work emerges from those tender hours when a warm cup rests in hand, the world dims around us, and we finally make space to process the whispers of our hearts. Through poetic meditation, Connell examines the divine covering of Jesus—how He intentionally conceals us in His care until the appointed season arrives to reveal His purposes through our very existence.
Connell's journey has been anything but conventional. A devoted mother of two young daughters living in East Texas with her husband Dylan, she has moved fluidly through diverse seasons of life—from restaurant management to modeling to the sacred work of raising her family. Yet beneath every role and chapter lies a consistent identity: she is an artist and poet at heart. She approaches existence as a classroom, viewing each experience and person as a teacher, allowing God to direct her path and lead her into authentic purpose. Her friends and loved ones recognize in her a rare combination of ruthless honesty and unconditional grace—someone willing to speak difficult truths while extending genuine care, a woman whose authenticity runs deep and whose commitment to faith anchors her in meaning.
In "Thoughts I Almost Threw Away," readers encounter reflections from that hidden place where transformation occurs. These meditations capture the raw vulnerability and stirring hope that emerge when we pause long enough to listen. The collection speaks to anyone seeking to understand how divine protection works in our lives, how God orchestrates our invisibility for a purpose, and how the thoughts we almost discard might contain the very wisdom we most need to share. Connell's words invite readers to honor their own inner landscape and trust that their hidden seasons are never wasted.
"I didn't even see it coming," said author Kaelee Connell. "These reflections arrived unbidden during those moments when everything else fades away. I almost set them aside, never knowing they were the evidence of God's intentional design for my life. Through sharing these thoughts, I hope others recognize the sacred covering they too rest under."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kaelee Connell's spiritually rich work offers readers permission to value their private revelations and trust in divine timing. Her collection reminds us that the thoughts we nearly discard often carry the greatest significance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Thoughts I Almost Threw Away" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Connell's journey has been anything but conventional. A devoted mother of two young daughters living in East Texas with her husband Dylan, she has moved fluidly through diverse seasons of life—from restaurant management to modeling to the sacred work of raising her family. Yet beneath every role and chapter lies a consistent identity: she is an artist and poet at heart. She approaches existence as a classroom, viewing each experience and person as a teacher, allowing God to direct her path and lead her into authentic purpose. Her friends and loved ones recognize in her a rare combination of ruthless honesty and unconditional grace—someone willing to speak difficult truths while extending genuine care, a woman whose authenticity runs deep and whose commitment to faith anchors her in meaning.
In "Thoughts I Almost Threw Away," readers encounter reflections from that hidden place where transformation occurs. These meditations capture the raw vulnerability and stirring hope that emerge when we pause long enough to listen. The collection speaks to anyone seeking to understand how divine protection works in our lives, how God orchestrates our invisibility for a purpose, and how the thoughts we almost discard might contain the very wisdom we most need to share. Connell's words invite readers to honor their own inner landscape and trust that their hidden seasons are never wasted.
"I didn't even see it coming," said author Kaelee Connell. "These reflections arrived unbidden during those moments when everything else fades away. I almost set them aside, never knowing they were the evidence of God's intentional design for my life. Through sharing these thoughts, I hope others recognize the sacred covering they too rest under."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kaelee Connell's spiritually rich work offers readers permission to value their private revelations and trust in divine timing. Her collection reminds us that the thoughts we nearly discard often carry the greatest significance.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Thoughts I Almost Threw Away" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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