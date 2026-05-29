Kendra White’s Newly Released "Walk That Walk" is an Inspiring Children’s Story That Encourages Confidence, Faith, and Positive Self-Identity
“Walk That Walk” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kendra White is a heartfelt children’s book that highlights the power of affirmations, faith, and a mother’s guidance in shaping a child’s confidence and identity.
Manor, TX, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Walk That Walk”: a faith-filled and empowering children’s story that emphasizes the importance of self-worth, positive affirmations, and walking confidently in one’s God-given identity. “Walk That Walk” is the creation of published author, Kendra White, a devoted wife, mother, and ministry leader who serves alongside her husband, Pastor Eric D. White Sr., at The House of Intercession. A native of Austin and graduate of Huston-Tillotson University, she is committed to service, community involvement, and faith-based outreach. With a longstanding passion for worship and years in gospel choir, she is also a dynamic and sought-after speaker known for her compassionate and inspiring delivery, dedicated to uplifting others and fulfilling God’s purpose in her life.
Kendra White shares, “Walk That Walk is a book for children that speaks of the importance of presenting oneself in a way that reflects how one wants to be seen and regarded. This book gives a clear picture of the significance of affirmations and speaking over and into the lives of those whom God has granted us influence over.
Walk That Walk takes a peek into a mother and daughter’s daily interactions and shines a light on how the mother makes positive assertions in her daughter’s life the norm and not only when needed. It’s a book that illustrates the mother’s subtle way of correcting and redirecting, promoting the manifestation of positive outcomes in daily interactions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kendra White’s new book offers a meaningful and uplifting message for families, encouraging parents and caregivers to speak life into children while helping young readers develop confidence, purpose, and faith-centered character.
Consumers can purchase “Walk That Walk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walk That Walk”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kendra White shares, “Walk That Walk is a book for children that speaks of the importance of presenting oneself in a way that reflects how one wants to be seen and regarded. This book gives a clear picture of the significance of affirmations and speaking over and into the lives of those whom God has granted us influence over.
Walk That Walk takes a peek into a mother and daughter’s daily interactions and shines a light on how the mother makes positive assertions in her daughter’s life the norm and not only when needed. It’s a book that illustrates the mother’s subtle way of correcting and redirecting, promoting the manifestation of positive outcomes in daily interactions.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kendra White’s new book offers a meaningful and uplifting message for families, encouraging parents and caregivers to speak life into children while helping young readers develop confidence, purpose, and faith-centered character.
Consumers can purchase “Walk That Walk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Walk That Walk”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories