Recent Release, "Loving Me Through God," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Sarah Guttay, Explores One Woman's Poetic Journey Toward Self-Discovery and Faith
Gaylord, MI, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Guttay has completed a new book, "Loving Me Through God: A Collection of Poems from a Christian Woman Who Cared Too Much," a reflective compilation of verses born from a transformative period in her life. What began as intimate poetry written to someone she believed she loved evolved into something far more profound—a window into the process of recognizing one's inherent worth and choosing self-love as an act of faith.
The author's background in creative writing, cultivated through her English degree from Central Michigan University, shines throughout these pages. Sarah's adventurous spirit and her devotion to her faith have shaped her perspective as a writer, while her love of learning and exploration informs the vulnerability and authenticity found in her work. Her journey toward understanding her own value became inseparable from her deepening relationship with Christ.
"Loving Me Through God" presents readers with a candid collection that traces the arc from emotional yearning to spiritual clarity. Through her eloquent verses, Sarah invites others to witness her path of self-discovery, hoping that her story might resonate with those navigating similar struggles. The book promises to inspire readers to recognize their own worth through God's eyes and encourages them to pen their unique narratives of faith and healing. Each poem serves as both a personal testimony and a beacon for those seeking validation, purpose, and a stronger connection to their Creator.
"I wrote these poems during a season when I was learning to value myself as God values me," said author Sarah Guttay. "My prayer is that someone reading these words will see their reflection and discover that they too are worthy of love—God's love and their own."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Guttay's introspective work offers solace to readers seeking affirmation of their spiritual worth. Her verses remind us that self-love and faith are not opposing forces but complementary paths to wholeness.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Loving Me Through God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's background in creative writing, cultivated through her English degree from Central Michigan University, shines throughout these pages. Sarah's adventurous spirit and her devotion to her faith have shaped her perspective as a writer, while her love of learning and exploration informs the vulnerability and authenticity found in her work. Her journey toward understanding her own value became inseparable from her deepening relationship with Christ.
"Loving Me Through God" presents readers with a candid collection that traces the arc from emotional yearning to spiritual clarity. Through her eloquent verses, Sarah invites others to witness her path of self-discovery, hoping that her story might resonate with those navigating similar struggles. The book promises to inspire readers to recognize their own worth through God's eyes and encourages them to pen their unique narratives of faith and healing. Each poem serves as both a personal testimony and a beacon for those seeking validation, purpose, and a stronger connection to their Creator.
"I wrote these poems during a season when I was learning to value myself as God values me," said author Sarah Guttay. "My prayer is that someone reading these words will see their reflection and discover that they too are worthy of love—God's love and their own."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Guttay's introspective work offers solace to readers seeking affirmation of their spiritual worth. Her verses remind us that self-love and faith are not opposing forces but complementary paths to wholeness.
Readers who wish to experience this illuminating work can purchase "Loving Me Through God" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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