Cynthia Romesberg’s Newly Released “Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional” is an Inspiring Guide to Faith, Healing, and Perseverance
“Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Romesberg is a heartfelt and uplifting collection of devotions that shares one woman’s cancer journey while offering scriptural encouragement, prayer, and hope for those facing life’s trials.
Heath, OH, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional”: a powerful and faith-centered devotional that offers encouragement, healing, and spiritual strength through life’s most difficult challenges. “Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional” is the creation of published author, Cynthia Romesberg, a psychology graduate of Taylor University, who felt called to share her faith but delayed pursuing it. After being diagnosed with stage 3 endometrial cancer, she turned to God for strength and was inspired to share her journey and the scriptures that sustained her to encourage others in their faith.
Romesberg shares, “An encouraging and uplifting devotional offering hope to anyone going through or has loved ones going through serious trials and tribulations of any kind. The sixty-four devotions depict a personal cancer journey of one woman. It is divided into three parts. Part 1 focuses on finding hope in Jesus’s love and the promises of God. Part 2 shifts to preparing for battle by putting on the full armor of God. And part 3 focuses on fighting the battles with faith, perseverance, and endurance. Follow the twists and turns of this woman’s experiences as she found hope, strength, and peace from God to endure the difficult times. Her story is presented sequentially, incorporating biblical lessons learned along the way, supported by relevant and profound Bible verses. These scriptures are truly inspirational and healing for the soul. Each devotion concludes with a heartfelt prayer and space for personal reflections.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Romesberg’s new book is a compassionate and empowering resource designed to strengthen faith, inspire resilience, and remind readers of God’s unwavering presence and promises.
Consumers can purchase “Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Romesberg shares, “An encouraging and uplifting devotional offering hope to anyone going through or has loved ones going through serious trials and tribulations of any kind. The sixty-four devotions depict a personal cancer journey of one woman. It is divided into three parts. Part 1 focuses on finding hope in Jesus’s love and the promises of God. Part 2 shifts to preparing for battle by putting on the full armor of God. And part 3 focuses on fighting the battles with faith, perseverance, and endurance. Follow the twists and turns of this woman’s experiences as she found hope, strength, and peace from God to endure the difficult times. Her story is presented sequentially, incorporating biblical lessons learned along the way, supported by relevant and profound Bible verses. These scriptures are truly inspirational and healing for the soul. Each devotion concludes with a heartfelt prayer and space for personal reflections.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cynthia Romesberg’s new book is a compassionate and empowering resource designed to strengthen faith, inspire resilience, and remind readers of God’s unwavering presence and promises.
Consumers can purchase “Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories