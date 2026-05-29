Cynthia Romesberg’s Newly Released “Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional” is an Inspiring Guide to Faith, Healing, and Perseverance

“Finding Hope in the Promises of God: A Cancer Journey Devotional” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cynthia Romesberg is a heartfelt and uplifting collection of devotions that shares one woman’s cancer journey while offering scriptural encouragement, prayer, and hope for those facing life’s trials.