Recent Release, "Sarah's Mystery Journey," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Marie Daugherty, Shares an Inspiring Tribute to Family Legacy and Meaningful Callings
Beaver Dam, AZ, May 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marie Daugherty has completed a new book, "Sarah's Mystery Journey," which honors her grandfather's vision while exploring her own journey toward fulfilling his dream. The narrative weaves together personal reflection and family history, revealing how one man's hopes for his grandchildren shaped the author's path. Through candid storytelling, Daugherty invites readers into a world where generational dreams intersect with individual aspirations, creating a portrait of love, sacrifice, and determination.
Drawing from her own lived experiences, Daugherty brings authenticity and vulnerability to her writing. At thirty-two, she has navigated significant personal challenges including bipolar disorder and seizures, conditions she has managed since childhood though not diagnosed until her twenties. These experiences have deepened her empathy and strengthened her resolve to create meaningful content for young readers. Her journey toward becoming a children's writer represents far more than a career choice—it embodies her commitment to honoring her grandfather's legacy while discovering her own purpose.
"Sarah's Mystery Journey" examines the profound impact of familial encouragement and the transformative power of following dreams, even when the path seems uncertain. Readers will discover how one grandfather's quiet belief in his granddaughter became the catalyst for her creative calling. The book explores themes of courage, family bonds, and the courage required to pursue vocations that matter. Through Daugherty's reflective prose, audiences will recognize the universal human need to honor those we love while building lives of genuine significance.
"My grandfather's dream became my dream, and through writing this book, I hope to inspire others to embrace the callings placed in their hearts," said author Marie Daugherty.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Daugherty's poignant work offers readers a touching reminder of how family legacy can guide us toward our truest selves. Her story demonstrates the enduring influence of those who believe in us.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Sarah's Mystery Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her own lived experiences, Daugherty brings authenticity and vulnerability to her writing. At thirty-two, she has navigated significant personal challenges including bipolar disorder and seizures, conditions she has managed since childhood though not diagnosed until her twenties. These experiences have deepened her empathy and strengthened her resolve to create meaningful content for young readers. Her journey toward becoming a children's writer represents far more than a career choice—it embodies her commitment to honoring her grandfather's legacy while discovering her own purpose.
"Sarah's Mystery Journey" examines the profound impact of familial encouragement and the transformative power of following dreams, even when the path seems uncertain. Readers will discover how one grandfather's quiet belief in his granddaughter became the catalyst for her creative calling. The book explores themes of courage, family bonds, and the courage required to pursue vocations that matter. Through Daugherty's reflective prose, audiences will recognize the universal human need to honor those we love while building lives of genuine significance.
"My grandfather's dream became my dream, and through writing this book, I hope to inspire others to embrace the callings placed in their hearts," said author Marie Daugherty.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marie Daugherty's poignant work offers readers a touching reminder of how family legacy can guide us toward our truest selves. Her story demonstrates the enduring influence of those who believe in us.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Sarah's Mystery Journey" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories