Remodel PRO Joins National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI)
Premier luxury renovation firm aligns with industry’s leading professional association to reinforce commitment to elite craftsmanship and high-end design standards.
Idaho Falls, ID, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Remodel PRO, a premier residential renovation firm specializing in high-end and luxury estate transformations, proudly announces that it has officially been accepted as a member of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI). NARI is the only national professional association dedicated solely to the remodeling industry, representing elite contractors who adhere to a strict code of ethics and unparalleled standards of professional craftsmanship.
By joining NARI, Remodel PRO aligns its high-end design-build services with the rigorous vetting and educational framework of the nation’s foremost remodeling authorities. This partnership underscores Remodel PRO's ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier operational excellence, sophisticated architectural design, and white-glove project management to discerning homeowners.
"Our induction into NARI marks a significant milestone for Remodel PRO as we continue to elevate luxury living spaces," said Austin Crystal, Owner of Remodel PRO. "Our clientele expects flawless execution, premium material sourcing, and absolute professionalism when investing in their homes. Aligning with NARI reinforces our foundational pillars of trust, exceptional craftsmanship, and industry leadership, giving our clients further peace of mind that their major capital investments are in the safest, most skilled hands."
Remodel PRO has carved out a unique niche in the regional market by focusing exclusively on large-scale, high-end, and luxury renovations, with project values typically starting above $50,000 and extending into comprehensive estate updates. From bespoke chef’s kitchens and spa-grade primary suites to complete architectural reconfigurations, the company has built its reputation on treating remodeling as a refined art form rather than a utility.
NARI members represent a select tier of the remodeling industry, committed to professional integrity, continuous technical education, and civic responsibility. As members, the team at Remodel PRO will gain direct access to advanced industry certifications, leading-edge building science data, and a robust network of top-tier manufacturers and architectural partners, all of which will directly benefit the luxury homeowners they serve.
About Remodel PRO
Remodel PRO is a premier design-build remodeling firm dedicated exclusively to high-end and luxury residential renovations. Specializing in high-value transformations exceeding $50,000, Remodel PRO pairs sophisticated architectural vision with masterful construction to deliver breathtaking, tailor-made living spaces. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, premium material procurement, and seamless project execution, Remodel PRO elevates the standard of luxury living. For more information, visit www.remodelprofessionalsnet.
About NARI
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is the powerhouse of the remodeling industry, representing professional remodelers who are dedicated to ethical conduct, sound business practices, and premium craftsmanship. NARI connects homeowners with verified, high-quality remodeling professionals and provides its members with education, certification, and platform excellence to advance the remodeling industry nationwide.
By joining NARI, Remodel PRO aligns its high-end design-build services with the rigorous vetting and educational framework of the nation’s foremost remodeling authorities. This partnership underscores Remodel PRO's ongoing commitment to delivering top-tier operational excellence, sophisticated architectural design, and white-glove project management to discerning homeowners.
"Our induction into NARI marks a significant milestone for Remodel PRO as we continue to elevate luxury living spaces," said Austin Crystal, Owner of Remodel PRO. "Our clientele expects flawless execution, premium material sourcing, and absolute professionalism when investing in their homes. Aligning with NARI reinforces our foundational pillars of trust, exceptional craftsmanship, and industry leadership, giving our clients further peace of mind that their major capital investments are in the safest, most skilled hands."
Remodel PRO has carved out a unique niche in the regional market by focusing exclusively on large-scale, high-end, and luxury renovations, with project values typically starting above $50,000 and extending into comprehensive estate updates. From bespoke chef’s kitchens and spa-grade primary suites to complete architectural reconfigurations, the company has built its reputation on treating remodeling as a refined art form rather than a utility.
NARI members represent a select tier of the remodeling industry, committed to professional integrity, continuous technical education, and civic responsibility. As members, the team at Remodel PRO will gain direct access to advanced industry certifications, leading-edge building science data, and a robust network of top-tier manufacturers and architectural partners, all of which will directly benefit the luxury homeowners they serve.
About Remodel PRO
Remodel PRO is a premier design-build remodeling firm dedicated exclusively to high-end and luxury residential renovations. Specializing in high-value transformations exceeding $50,000, Remodel PRO pairs sophisticated architectural vision with masterful construction to deliver breathtaking, tailor-made living spaces. Known for its meticulous attention to detail, premium material procurement, and seamless project execution, Remodel PRO elevates the standard of luxury living. For more information, visit www.remodelprofessionalsnet.
About NARI
The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is the powerhouse of the remodeling industry, representing professional remodelers who are dedicated to ethical conduct, sound business practices, and premium craftsmanship. NARI connects homeowners with verified, high-quality remodeling professionals and provides its members with education, certification, and platform excellence to advance the remodeling industry nationwide.
Contact
Remodel PROContact
Scott Setterlund
208-715-9700
www.remodelprofessionals.net
Scott Setterlund
208-715-9700
www.remodelprofessionals.net
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