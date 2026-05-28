Gotham Motorsports Dominates Maranello Cup at International GT Race Weekend at Lime Rock Park with Ferrari
Gotham Motorsports - Racing with Ferrari's in Racing America's International GT series at Lime Rock Park, CT this memorial day week. The two Gotham Motorsports Ferraris placed 1st and 2nd the for the Maranello Cup.
Chino Hills, CA, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gotham Motorsports delivered a standout performance this Memorial Day weekend competing in the International GT at Lime Rock Park, with the team’s two Ferraris capturing 1st and 2nd place finishes throughout the weekend in the Maranello Cup class.
The No. 270 Ferrari, driven by Radu Muntean and co-driven by Damiano Fioravanti, secured an impressive pair of 1st place finishes in the sprint races while also earning 2nd place in the weekend’s Enduro event.
The No. 03 Ferrari, driven by Yousuf Nabi and co-driven by Dario Capitanio, consistently battled at the front of the field, earning 2nd place finishes in both sprint races before taking victory in the Enduro race.
Competing against a highly competitive 25-car field in International GT, both Gotham Motorsports Ferraris also delivered strong overall results, finishing 8th and 9th overall for the weekend.
“This was a tremendous weekend for the entire Gotham Motorsports team,” said Yousuf Nabi. “The drivers, crew, and everyone behind the scenes worked incredibly hard, and to come away with multiple wins and podiums at such a historic track is something we are proud of.”
"Following the successful weekend in Connecticut, Gotham Motorsports now shifts its focus to the next round of the International GT at Road America, taking place June 25–28, 2026,” said Marcia Sevilla, team manager for Gotham Motorsports
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or team updates, follow Gotham Motorsports across social media channels.
The No. 270 Ferrari, driven by Radu Muntean and co-driven by Damiano Fioravanti, secured an impressive pair of 1st place finishes in the sprint races while also earning 2nd place in the weekend’s Enduro event.
The No. 03 Ferrari, driven by Yousuf Nabi and co-driven by Dario Capitanio, consistently battled at the front of the field, earning 2nd place finishes in both sprint races before taking victory in the Enduro race.
Competing against a highly competitive 25-car field in International GT, both Gotham Motorsports Ferraris also delivered strong overall results, finishing 8th and 9th overall for the weekend.
“This was a tremendous weekend for the entire Gotham Motorsports team,” said Yousuf Nabi. “The drivers, crew, and everyone behind the scenes worked incredibly hard, and to come away with multiple wins and podiums at such a historic track is something we are proud of.”
"Following the successful weekend in Connecticut, Gotham Motorsports now shifts its focus to the next round of the International GT at Road America, taking place June 25–28, 2026,” said Marcia Sevilla, team manager for Gotham Motorsports
For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or team updates, follow Gotham Motorsports across social media channels.
Contact
Gotham MotorsportsContact
Marcia Sevilla
702-210-3519
https://gotham-motorsports.com/
Marcia Sevilla
702-210-3519
https://gotham-motorsports.com/
Multimedia
Categories