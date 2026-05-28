Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Los Angeles, CA, May 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms.
Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De Viernes” captures the energy of late-night connection, confidence, and escape. The single introduces listeners to Brissa Sol’s cinematic sound and visually driven artistic style, combining English and Spanish influences with sleek contemporary production.
Built around hypnotic rhythms, emotional vocals, and a late-night aesthetic, “Noche De Viernes” reflects a new generation of independent Latin pop artists creating globally influenced music without boundaries.
Brissa Sol continues to build momentum through a growing online presence, striking visual storytelling, and a sound that merges vulnerability, attitude, and modern pop energy. The release marks another step forward in establishing her identity as an emerging artist to watch in the Latin pop space.
The single is being released in association with Rotation Music and will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital streaming platforms beginning May 28, 2026.
Follow Brissa Sol on Instagram:
@brissasolmusic
Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De Viernes” captures the energy of late-night connection, confidence, and escape. The single introduces listeners to Brissa Sol’s cinematic sound and visually driven artistic style, combining English and Spanish influences with sleek contemporary production.
Built around hypnotic rhythms, emotional vocals, and a late-night aesthetic, “Noche De Viernes” reflects a new generation of independent Latin pop artists creating globally influenced music without boundaries.
Brissa Sol continues to build momentum through a growing online presence, striking visual storytelling, and a sound that merges vulnerability, attitude, and modern pop energy. The release marks another step forward in establishing her identity as an emerging artist to watch in the Latin pop space.
The single is being released in association with Rotation Music and will be available on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital streaming platforms beginning May 28, 2026.
Follow Brissa Sol on Instagram:
@brissasolmusic
Contact
Al PadronContact
949-436-6868
www.brissasol.com
949-436-6868
www.brissasol.com
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