Timmy Neuboy - 1999 (Deluxe Edition)
The biggest release of fast-rising pop singer Timmy Neuboy is here. Presenting 1999 (Deluxe) a 12 track pop album.
Seattle, WA, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fast rising pop singer and songwriter Timmy Neuboy, has returned to the music scene with a deluxe version of his debut album 1999. The deluxe version consists of 12 Tracks in total including hits like "Faster" and "Be My Baby." The track 5 of the album has also been updated from "Desire" to "Lady in Blue." This alternative pop album has already amassed more than a million streams worldwide and has become a fan favorite. The intro of the album begins with a Q&A from R&B singer, JaLynn in which Timmy answers questions about his childhood on a serene atmospheric beat - 1999, was the year he was born. After that kicks off with a major pop production from EDM producer Aericsn called "Come With U." The album is a body of art that can take you back in time while still sounding modern and fresh. The new track 5; "Lady in Blue," features a club type atmospheric EDM instrumental with adult contemporary lyrics. More can still be said about different aspects of the album including track 10 - all U need; a mid-tempo chill track written for motivation when feeling inadequate or stuck. Suffice to say that Timmy has once again delivered high quality music and is all the buzz. To listen to the album, search it on google or check Timmy Neuboy on social media: YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, Instagram @timmyneuboy
Contact
Moonlight RecordsContact
Tyler Ramsey
703-799-0157
moonlightrecords.com
Tyler Ramsey
703-799-0157
moonlightrecords.com
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