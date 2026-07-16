Manifestly Introduces AI Assisted Workflow Execution Through Claude
Manifestly Checklists has introduced an MCP integration for Claude, making it easier for teams to manage recurring workflows and SOPs through natural language. The new connection allows Claude to interact with Manifestly workflows so users can complete steps, launch runs, update assignments, and create workflow templates without leaving Claude.
Madison, WI, July 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Manifestly Checklists has introduced a new Claude MCP integration that helps teams bring AI assistance into everyday workflow management.
The integration connects Manifestly with Claude, allowing users to manage checklist based processes through natural language prompts. Teams can ask Claude to start workflow runs, check the status of existing runs, complete individual steps, assign work to team members, and add comments to workflow activity.
This launch gives teams a more direct way to use AI for process execution. Rather than asking an AI tool for general recommendations and then manually updating a separate workflow platform, users can now ask Claude to take action inside Manifestly.
The integration can also help teams create new workflows. Users can describe a process, such as client onboarding, employee onboarding, monthly audits, or vendor review, and ask Claude to help turn that description into a structured Manifestly workflow.
Manifestly’s MCP server supports Claude.ai, Claude Desktop, and Claude Code. This makes the integration useful for both business teams and technical teams that already work inside Claude’s environment.
Security and permissions are also part of the integration. Manifestly uses OAuth 2.1 for account connection, and Claude can only perform actions available to the connected Manifestly user. This keeps workflow activity aligned with existing user permissions.
With this release, Manifestly is positioning AI as a practical assistant for teams that need consistent follow through, clear ownership, and repeatable execution across their business processes.
The integration connects Manifestly with Claude, allowing users to manage checklist based processes through natural language prompts. Teams can ask Claude to start workflow runs, check the status of existing runs, complete individual steps, assign work to team members, and add comments to workflow activity.
This launch gives teams a more direct way to use AI for process execution. Rather than asking an AI tool for general recommendations and then manually updating a separate workflow platform, users can now ask Claude to take action inside Manifestly.
The integration can also help teams create new workflows. Users can describe a process, such as client onboarding, employee onboarding, monthly audits, or vendor review, and ask Claude to help turn that description into a structured Manifestly workflow.
Manifestly’s MCP server supports Claude.ai, Claude Desktop, and Claude Code. This makes the integration useful for both business teams and technical teams that already work inside Claude’s environment.
Security and permissions are also part of the integration. Manifestly uses OAuth 2.1 for account connection, and Claude can only perform actions available to the connected Manifestly user. This keeps workflow activity aligned with existing user permissions.
With this release, Manifestly is positioning AI as a practical assistant for teams that need consistent follow through, clear ownership, and repeatable execution across their business processes.
Contact
Manifestly ChecklistContact
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
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